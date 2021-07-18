Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Energy of Republic of Azerbaijan : Azerbaijan supports new "Declaration of Cooperation" to increase daily oil output in the country every month until the end of the year

07/18/2021 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
At the 19th Ministerial Meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries Azerbaijan also supported the decision to increase daily crude oil output by 400,000 barrels per month in August-December 2021 and to extend the 'Declaration of Cooperation' until the end of 2022 with partial adjustments to the base level of oil production from May next year. The new DoC envisages increasing the volume of daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan every month from August to the end of the year and reducing the obligations related to cuts accordingly. From May 2022 to the end of the year, the calculation of Azerbaijan's oil production obligations will be continued on the basis of the existing base. In other words, the 718,000-barrel daily crude oil production in October 2018 in our country will remain at the base level for determining the output level next year. Participating at the meeting, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov expressed Azerbaijan's support for OPEC plus's new decision to contribute to the process of balancing the global oil market. It should be noted that the new agreement provides for a reduction of the existing 5.8 million barrels cuts in OPEC plus countries by 2 million barrels by the end of 2021. It was decided to hold the next Ministerial Meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries on September 1, 2021.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan published this content on 18 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2021 13:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:44a'SHUTTLE DIPLOMACY GONE BAD' : How Japan's investing star became embroiled in Toshiba board dispute
RE
09:28aALEXANDER NOVAK : Novak says Russia to raise oil output in H2
RE
09:26aHanoi tightens restrictions as COVID clusters spread in Vietnam
RE
09:05aMINISTRY OF ENERGY OF REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN : Azerbaijan supports new "Declaration of Cooperation" to increase daily oil output in the country every month until the end of the year
PU
09:03aKey OPEC+ producers reach preliminary output deal - source
RE
09:03aOPEC+ agrees oil supply boost after UAE wins argument with Saudi
RE
07:42aUAE's energy minister says it supports OPEC+ agreement
RE
07:42aUae oil minister tells sharq tv abu dhabi supports opec+ agreement
RE
07:22aVietnam capital Hanoi tightens coronavirus restrictions
RE
07:21aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting concludes
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. tech companies disappointed with DACA ruling, urge Congress to act
2AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. : AVIDIAN GOLD : July 19, 2021 -Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in..
3OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost after UAE wins argument with Saudi
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : backed fund to buy 60% of Italian fas..
5Walmart's Flipkart says Indian probe shouldn't treat it the same as Amazon

HOT NEWS