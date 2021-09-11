Log in
Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Women, H.E. Marise Payne, and Minister for Defence, H.E. Peter Dutton call on Prime Minister

09/11/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
The Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Women, H.E. Marise Payne, and Minister for Defence, H.E. Peter Dutton, paid a courtesy-call on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today, soon after the conclusion of the first Ministerial-level 2+2 Dialogue between India and Australia.

Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to the Australian dignitaries for the productive discussions during the 2+2 Dialogue, pointing out that this was a sign of growing strategic convergence between both countries.

A number of issues were discussed during the meeting, including possibilities of further expanding bilateral strategic and economic cooperation, the common approach of both countries towards the Indo-Pacific region, and the growing importance of the Indian community in Australia as a human-bridge between both sides.

Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the role that Prime Minister Scott Morrison, has played, in rapidly advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership instituted between both countries last year. He renewed his invitation to Prime Minister Morrison to visit India at his earliest convenience.

New Delhi
September 11, 2021

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 11 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2021 17:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS