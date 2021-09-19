Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : External Affairs Minister's meeting with Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met the visiting Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud today at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. This is the first ministerial visit from Saudi Arabia to India since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Both Ministers discussed all issues related to their bilateral relationship and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

2. The two Ministers reviewed the implementation of the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement signed between the two sides during the visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia in October 2019. They expressed satisfaction at the meetings held under the Agreement and progress achieved. Both sides discussed further steps to strengthen their partnership in trade, investment, energy, defence, security, culture, consular issues, health care and human resources.

3. Both Ministers exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan and other regional issues. They also discussed bilateral cooperation in multilateral forums such as UN, G-20 and GCC. EAM congratulated Saudi Arabia on its successful Presidency of G-20 last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

4. EAM appreciated Saudi Arabia for the support provided to the Indian community during the Covid-19 pandemic and urged Saudi Arabia to further relax restrictions on travel from India.

New Delhi

September 19, 2021