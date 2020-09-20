Log in
Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Telephonic conversation between Prime Minister and President of Sri Lanka and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

09/20/2020 | 03:55am EDT

The President of Sri Lanka, H.E Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr Mahinda Rajapaksa called Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi earlier today to convey warm wishes on the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday.

Both Sri Lankan leaders expressed their strong desire and commitment to further strengthen the relationship between the neighbouring countries. They expressed appreciation for the continued bilateral cooperation including in the joint fight against COVID pandemic.

The Prime Minister thanked both the Leaders for their warm wishes and conveyed that he looked forward to working with them to further expand cooperation between the two countries in line with India's Neighbourhood First policy.

New Delhi
September 17, 2020

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2020 07:54:00 UTC
