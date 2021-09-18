Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Third Round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and El Salvador

09/18/2021 | 12:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1. The Third Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and El Salvador were held on 17 September 2021 in San Salvador. The Indian side was led by Ms. Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East) and the El Salvadoran side was led by Ambassador H.E Ms. Adriana Maria Mira, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Integration and Economic Promotion.

2. During the FOC, both sides noted the warm and friendly relations between the two countries and comprehensively reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations in all fields including health, trade and investment, tourism, aquaculture, energy, transport, aviation and infrastructure, culture, consular and development partnership. Both sides decided to exchange best practices in the area of public diplomacy.

3. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest including cooperation in the United Nations and agreed to work closely in the multilateral arena.

4. An MoU between Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS), Ministry of External Affairs of India and the Specialized Institute of Higher Education for Diplomatic Training (IEESFORD), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador was also exchanged during the FOC.

5. The talks were held in friendly and warm atmosphere. Both sides agreed to work closely together to expand and further strengthen their bilateral relations.

New Delhi
September 17, 2021

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 18 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 04:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:39aJapan's PM contender Kishida says won't raise sales tax for a decade
RE
02:00aNigeria's central bank keeps rates steady, targets illegal FX dealers
RE
01:58aS&P revises Botswana's outlook to 'stable' on strong diamond sector recovery
RE
12:26aEvergrande says six execs redeemed investment products in advance
RE
12:22aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Third Round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and El Salvador
PU
09/17PRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN : Reception on behalf of the President of Tajikistan in honour of the CSTO and SCO leaders
PU
09/17China c.bank says sets 14-day reverse repo rate at 2.35% vs 2.35% previously
RE
09/17China c.bank says sets 7-day reverse repo rate at 2.20% vs 2.20% previously
RE
09/17U.S. resumes talks with Huawei CFO on resolving criminal charges - Globe and Mail
RE
09/17U.S. resumes talks with Huawei CFO on resolving criminal charges - Globe and Mail
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande says six execs redeemed investment products in advance
2'Not true': IMF chief Georgieva denies pro-China pressure on World Bank..
3REPL::Placements::RECEIPT OF APPROVAL IN-PRINCIPLE FOR PROPOSED SUBSCRI..
4NATIONAL BEVERAGE INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY ..
5DiaSorin S p A : CE Marks its new Simplexa™ COVID-19 & Flu A/B Di..

HOT NEWS