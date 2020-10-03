Log in
Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Visit of Chief of the Army Staff and Foreign Secretary to Myanmar

10/03/2020 | 07:50am EDT

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC and Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary of India are scheduled to visit Myanmar on October 4-5, 2020. During their visit, the delegation will call on the State Counsellor of Myanmar, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

India - Myanmar relations are historic, multifaceted and marked by mutual trust and respect. India attaches high priority to its relationship with Myanmar in accordance with its 'Neighborhood First' and 'Act East' policies. In the recent times, both sides have strengthened their cooperation in several areas, including connectivity and trade, development projects, energy, capacity building, defence and security and culture and people to people links.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, few direct exchanges have taken place between the two sides. This visit will provide an opportunity to take stock of the existing bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

New Delhi
October 03, 2020

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 03 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2020 11:49:03 UTC
