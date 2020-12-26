Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Visit of External Affairs Minister to Qatar (December 27-28, 20

External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, will be undertaking an official visit to Qatar on 27-28 December 2020. During the visit he is scheduled to meet the Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. He will also call on other important dignitaries of the State of Qatar.

2. Dr. S. Jaishankar's visit to Qatar will be his first visit to the country as EAM. During the visit he will hold talks with his counterpart on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. He will convey special gratitude to the State of Qatar for taking care of Indians during the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. India and Qatar have maintained close high-level contacts during the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the Amir of the State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani have spoken thrice on telephone in the past few months. EAM and other Cabinet Ministers have also spoken with their Qatari counterparts.

4. India and Qatar enjoy strong economic, cultural and people-to-people ties. Qatar hosts more than 7 lakh Indians. The bilateral trade was US$ 10.95 billion in 2019-20. Both sides remain committed to intensify bilateral cooperation in various fields including energy and investments. India and Qatar have also worked together to face the Covid-19 pandemic and coordinated smooth operation of flights under an Air Bubble arrangement.

New Delhi

December 26, 2020