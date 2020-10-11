Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Visit of Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas to Kuwait

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be visiting Kuwait on 11-12 October 2020 to offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India to the Kuwaiti leadership on the sad demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the former Amir of the State of Kuwait. The Minister will carry letters from the Hon'ble President and Prime Minister of India to be delivered to the leadership of Kuwait.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will also convey congratulations on behalf of India to to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming responsibilities as the new Amir of the State of Kuwait and His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the Crown Prince.

HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the former Amir of the State of Kuwait passed away on 29 September 2020. External Affairs Minister Shri S. Jaishankar had visited Kuwait Embassy in New Delhi on 1 October 2020 to convey India's condolences. India observed a day of national mourning on 4 Oct 2020.

India and Kuwait maintained close and friendly relations under the leadership of the late Amir. He was a true friend and well-wisher of India in guiding and strengthening bilateral engagements for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries. More than one million Indians live and work in Kuwait.

Both countries continue to take forward their historic relationship in diverse areas and have also cooperated closely during Covid-19.

New Delhi

October 11, 2020