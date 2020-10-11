Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Visit of Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas to Kuwait

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/11/2020 | 08:35am EDT

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be visiting Kuwait on 11-12 October 2020 to offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India to the Kuwaiti leadership on the sad demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the former Amir of the State of Kuwait. The Minister will carry letters from the Hon'ble President and Prime Minister of India to be delivered to the leadership of Kuwait.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will also convey congratulations on behalf of India to to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming responsibilities as the new Amir of the State of Kuwait and His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the Crown Prince.

HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the former Amir of the State of Kuwait passed away on 29 September 2020. External Affairs Minister Shri S. Jaishankar had visited Kuwait Embassy in New Delhi on 1 October 2020 to convey India's condolences. India observed a day of national mourning on 4 Oct 2020.

India and Kuwait maintained close and friendly relations under the leadership of the late Amir. He was a true friend and well-wisher of India in guiding and strengthening bilateral engagements for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries. More than one million Indians live and work in Kuwait.

Both countries continue to take forward their historic relationship in diverse areas and have also cooperated closely during Covid-19.

New Delhi
October 11, 2020

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 11 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 12:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:31aECB'S LANE BRACES FOR TOUGHER PHASE FOR EURO ZONE ECONOMY : Wsj
RE
09:26aNorth Cyprus vote pits president v prime minister
RE
09:25aBANK OF ISRAEL : Monthly report on programs the Bank of Israel is operating in the financial markets in view of the coronavirus crisis
PU
09:02aSpain's Catalonia, Navarre tighten COVID measures as cases rise
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-U.S. earnings improvement expected, but still a weak quarter
RE
08:48aECB'S KAZIMIR : we will do all we can to get inflation to desired levels - Hospodarske Noviny
RE
08:35aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Visit of Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas to Kuwait
PU
08:20aPHILIP R. LANE :  Interview with Wall Street Journal
PU
08:15aTop Official Signals ECB Would Allow Inflation to Overshoot
DJ
06:47aIndia's Modi launches property card scheme to aid rural households
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ant Group's $35 billion IPO unlikely to be hurt by possible U.S. curbs, analysts sa..
2RICHARD BRANSON'S VIRGIN ORBIT SEEKS $1 BILLION VALUATION IN FUNDING ROUND: WSJ
3French fishermen better off with no deal than bad British proposals -minister
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU trade chief calls on U.S. to drop tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute
513 BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY HEADPHONES DEALS 2020: Early AirPods Pro, Bose, Beats & Sony Bluetooth Headphones ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group