Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : India-Sierra Leone Foreign Office Consultations (March 25, 2021)

03/26/2021 | 03:27am EDT
1. India and Sierra Leone held Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on March 25, 2021 in Freetown. Mr. Rahul Chhabra, Secretary(ER) in the Ministry of External Affairs and Ms. Florence Nyawa Bangalie, Director General & Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of Sierra Leone, co- chaired the FOC.

2. Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the entire gamut of bilateral, regional and international cooperation. The co-chairs took stock of bilateral trade and investment, development partnership, capacity building, defence cooperation and other security related issues. Both sides agreed to take steps to enhance the depth and momentum of engagement, which would be to mutual benefit. Both sides noted with appreciation their cooperation on COVID-19 related issues, including supply by India of 1000 MTs of rice as well as a large consignment of medicines for the people of Sierra Leone to fight COVID19 pandemic.

3. Both sides noted with appreciation the visit of Hon'ble Vice President of India to Sierra Leone in October 2019 and as announced during his visit, India opened its resident Mission in Freetown recently.

4. Secretary(ER) Mr. Chhabra called on the President of Sierra Leone H.E. Mr. Julius Maada Bio who fondly recalled the visit of our Vice President to Sierra Leone in October 2019, which was first ever high-level visit from India. Secretary(ER) also called on Sierra Leone's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Ms. Nabeela Tunis. Both leaders expressed gratitude for gifting 1000 MTs of rice and essential medicines last year. They also appreciated for opening up of our resident Mission in August 2020 in Freetown.

5. The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next consultations at New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.

Freetown
March 25, 2021

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
