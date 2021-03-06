Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : India - Sweden Virtual Summit

03/06/2021 | 01:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden H.E. Stefan Löfven today held a Virtual Summit where they discussed bilateral issues and other regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Modi expressed solidarity with the people of Sweden in the wake of the violent attack on 3rd March and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The Prime Minister fondly recalled his 2018 visit to Sweden for the first India-Nordic Summit, and the India visit of Their Majesties the King and Queen of Sweden in December, 2019.

Both the leaders underlined that the longstanding close relations between India and Sweden were based on shared values of democracy, rule of law, pluralism, equality, freedom of speech, and respect for human rights. They reaffirmed their strong commitment to work for multilateral-ism, rules-based international order, counter terrorism and peace and security. They also acknowledged the growing salience of India's partnership with the European Union and EU countries.

The two leaders reviewed the extensive ongoing engagement between India and Sweden, and expressed satisfaction at the implementation of the Joint Action Plan and Joint Innovation Partnership agreed during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Sweden in 2018. They explored avenues of further diversifying the themes under the rubric of these partnerships.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed Sweden's decision to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA). The leaders also noted the growing member-ship of the India-Sweden joint initiative - the Leadership Group on Indus-try Transition (LeadIT) that was launched during the UN Climate Action Summit in September 2019 in New York.

The two leaders also discussed the Covid-19 situation including the vaccination drive and stressed the need for vaccine equity by providing urgent and affordable access to vaccines across all nations.

New Delhi
March 05, 2021

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 06:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:01aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC  : 2021/03/06Premier Li stresses energizing market entities in work report
PU
01:29aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA  : Tender for Supply, Delivery, Installation, Commissioning, Handing Over and Maintenance of 02 Numbers of Baggage X-Ray Scanners for the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) - 2021
PU
01:10aMerck says study shows COVID-19 drug causes quick reduction in virus
RE
01:05aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN  : India - Sweden Virtual Summit
PU
01:00aDemocrats advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill in marathon Senate session
RE
12:57aPope Francis arrives at home of Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric - state tv
RE
12:50aChina confirms African swine fever outbreaks in Sichuan, Hubei provinces
RE
12:37aCOMCAST  : Disneyland, other California theme parks, stadiums could reopen April 1
RE
12:18aSpike in Canada exports to U.S. leads to surprise January trade surplus
RE
12:17aMINISTER : Oil Market is Unchanging Currently
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Texas grid operator made $16 billion price error during winter storm, watchdog says
2Goldman poised to make $100 million profit off Texas deep freeze - Bloomberg News
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : 'NO SENSE OF JOB SECURITY': Amazon union organizers tell lawmakers in Alabama
4U.S. labor market roars back; road to full recovery remains very long
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : More than 20,000 U.S. organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw - s..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ