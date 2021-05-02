Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : India-UK Virtual Summit (May 04, 2021)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will hold a Virtual Summit with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom The Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson on 4 May 2021.

2. India and UK enjoy a Strategic Partnership since 2004. It has been marked by regular high level exchanges and growing convergences in diverse areas. The Summit will be an important opportunity to elevate our multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both leaders will also discuss Covid19 cooperation and the global efforts to fight the pandemic.

3. A comprehensive Roadmap 2030 will be launched during the Summit, which will pave the way for further expanding and deepening India-UK cooperation over the next decade across five key areas, namely people-to-people relationship, trade and prosperity, defence and security, climate action and healthcare.

New Delhi

May 02, 2021