Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : India-UK Virtual Summit (May 04, 2021)

05/02/2021 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will hold a Virtual Summit with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom The Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson on 4 May 2021.

2. India and UK enjoy a Strategic Partnership since 2004. It has been marked by regular high level exchanges and growing convergences in diverse areas. The Summit will be an important opportunity to elevate our multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both leaders will also discuss Covid19 cooperation and the global efforts to fight the pandemic.

3. A comprehensive Roadmap 2030 will be launched during the Summit, which will pave the way for further expanding and deepening India-UK cooperation over the next decade across five key areas, namely people-to-people relationship, trade and prosperity, defence and security, climate action and healthcare.

New Delhi
May 02, 2021

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 17:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41pRUSSIA : EU Presidents condemn Russian sanctions against EU nationals
PU
02:53pKPN rejects takeover bids from EQT-Stonepeak consortium and KKR
RE
02:53pBiden's Plan to Spend $4.5 Trillion Without Boosting Deficits Depends on Factors Beyond His Control -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:51pNOC NATIONAL OIL  : Mustafa Sanalla receives Mr. Jan Kubis, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General to Libya and they discuss the impact of the lack of budgets and the conditions of workers in the sector
PU
02:25pIran's u.n. envoy denies iranian state tv report about prisoner swap with washington - young journalists club news website
RE
01:48pBOX OFFICE : 'Demon Slayer' Overtakes 'Mortal Kombat'
RE
01:29pIntel corp says will invest $600 mln to expand r&d facilities in israel
RE
01:20pMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN  : India-UK Virtual Summit (May 04, 2021)
PU
12:15pG7 to consider mechanism to counter Russian 'propaganda', UK's Raab says
RE
12:00pNGOs call on ADB to end fossil fuel loans amid climate reboot
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Berkshire shareholders reject climate change, diversity proposals that Buffett opposed
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says U.S. economy's unexpected strength benefits Berkshire
3BOX OFFICE: 'Demon Slayer' Overtakes 'Mortal Kombat'
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : allows six more months to start German gigafactory-Automobilwoche
5For China's Small Businesses, Life Is Still Far From Normal

HOT NEWS
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ