Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Phone call between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. SUGA Yoshihide, Prime Minister of Japan

03/09/2021 | 10:27am EST
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a phone call today with His Excellency SUGA Yoshihide, Prime Minister of Japan.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership in the last few years, guided by mutual trust and shared values. They appreciated that bilateral exchanges were maintained over the last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. They also welcomed the recent signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation on Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) and looked forward to its early implementation.

Prime Minister Modi noted the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project as a shining example of India-Japan bilateral strategic partnership and expressed his commitment to its successful implementation.

The two leaders further exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and concurred that the partnership between the two countries could play a pivotal role in addressing common challenges. In this regard, they emphasized that their engagement with like-minded countries such as Australia and the U.S. in the form of Quad consultations holds value and agreed that these useful discussions must continue.

The two leaders noted that the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries would fall in 2022 and agreed that this event be celebrated in a befitting manner.

The Prime Minister invited Prime Minister Suga to visit India at the earliest for the Annual Bilateral Summit.

New Delhi
March 09, 2021

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 15:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
