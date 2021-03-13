Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Phone call between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President of Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President of Sri Lanka.
The leaders reviewed topical developments and the ongoing cooperation between both countries in bilateral and multilateral forums. They agreed to maintain regular contact between relevant officials, including in the context of the continuing COVID-19 challenges.
Prime Minister reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India's Neighbourhood First policy.
New Delhi
March 13, 2021
