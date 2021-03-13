Log in
Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Phone call between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President of Sri Lanka

03/13/2021 | 05:47am EST
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President of Sri Lanka.

The leaders reviewed topical developments and the ongoing cooperation between both countries in bilateral and multilateral forums. They agreed to maintain regular contact between relevant officials, including in the context of the continuing COVID-19 challenges.

Prime Minister reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India's Neighbourhood First policy.

New Delhi
March 13, 2021

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 13 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 10:46:07 UTC.


