Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Phone call between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam

07/10/2021 | 04:38am EDT
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a phone call today with H.E. Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated H.E. Pham Minh Chinh on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Vietnam and expressed confidence that the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to become stronger under his able guidance.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the fact that both countries share a similar vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indian Ocean Region, and hence the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership can contribute to promote regional stability, prosperity and development. In this context, Prime Minister also noted that both India and Vietnam were presently fellow-members of the UN Security Council.

Prime Minister thanked PM Chinh for the valuable support provided by the Government and people of Vietnam during the 2nd wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The leaders agreed that both countries should continue consultations and cooperation to support each other's continuing efforts against the pandemic.

Both Prime Ministers reviewed the state of bilateral relations and shared their views on different areas of cooperation. Noting that year 2022 marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, they agreed to celebrate this auspicious milestone in a befitting manner through various commemorative activities.

Prime Minister Modi also invited PM Chinh to undertake an official visit to India at an early suitable date.

New Delhi
July 10, 2021

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 10 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2021 08:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS