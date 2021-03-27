Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Prime Minister's bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

Today on March 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held comprehensive discussions in restricted and then in the delegation-level format. They took stock of the progress in various areas including in preserving the legacy of 1971, trade, commerce and connectivity, cooperation in water resources, security and defence cooperation, power and energy. Both Prime Ministers also encouraged bilateral cooperation in new areas like artificial intelligence, big data, fin tech and societal applications of nuclear energy. It was agreed to promote youth exchanges between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to 50 young entrepreneurs fromBangladesh to visit India to connect with the start up and innovation ecosystems in India and meet the venture capitalists.

Significant decisions like establishing a Bangabandhu Chair in Delhi university, Indian offering 1000 'Suborno Jayanti Scholarships' for Bangladeshi students and officials, opening of Shadinota Shorok in this special year and holding joint commemorative activities in 19 countries were taken.

Both Prime Ministers jointly unveiled the stamps issued by their respective countries on this momentous occasion. Both sides agreed to celebrate December 06, the day on which India formally recognized Bangladesh, as 'Maitri Diwas'. Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for erecting a war memorial in Bangladesh (Ashuganj, Brahmanbaria), in recognition of the contribution of the Indian soldiers to the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

The two Prime Ministers also laid a foundation stone for five packages out of the total 8 of Rooppur Power Evacuation Project, inaugurated 3 border haats and Rabindra Bhawan facilities in Kuthibari. To further strengthen people to people connectivity, both sides have also agreed to run a passenger train - Mitali Express, between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka on the recently restored pre 1965 Chilahati Haldibari rail link.

To reinforce the cooperation in the health sector and based on requirements indicated by Bangladesh, India announced gifting of 109 life support ambulances to Bangladesh. Prime Minister Modi handed over the key of the first ambulance to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked Prime Minister for providing 102 lakhs vaccines, of which 32 lakhs as gift, to the people of Bangladesh.

In all five (05) MOUs in the areas of disaster management, trade remedial measures, development projects and between the NCC of the two countries, were signed

A detailed joint statement outlining the areas of cooperation has been issued which can be seen at https://www.mea.gov.in/bilateral-documents.htm?dtl/33746/

