Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Prime Minister to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh

03/07/2021 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh on 9th March 2021 at 12 noon via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event.

The bridge 'Maitri Setu' has been built over Feni river which flows between Indian boundary in Tripura State and Bangladesh. The name 'Maitri Setu' symbolizes growing bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh. The construction was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a project cost of Rs. 133 Crores. The 1.9 Km long bridge joins Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people to people movement between India and Bangladesh. With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the 'Gateway of North East' with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 Kms from Sabroom.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for setting up an Integrated Check Post at Sabroom. It will help ease the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products of North East states and assist seamless movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh. The project is being taken up by the Land Ports Authority of India at an estimated cost of about Rs. 232 Crores.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of NH 208 connecting the Unakoti district headquarters at Kailashahar with the Khowai district headquarters. It will provide an alternative route to the NH 44. The 80 Km NH 208 project has been taken up by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited with a project cost of Rs. 1078 Crores.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate State Highways and other district roads, developed by the State government with a financial outlay of Rs. 63.75 Crores. They will provide all weather connectivity to the people of Tripura.

Prime Minister will inaugurate 40978 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), completed with the financial outlay of Rs. 813 Crores. He will also inaugurate the Integrated Command and Control Centre built under Agartala Smart City Mission.

Further, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the development of Multi Level Car Parking and Commercial Complex at Old Motor Stand. It will be developed at an investment of about Rs 200 crore. He will also lay foundation stone for widening of the existing road from Lichubagan to the airport from two lanes to four lanes. The work is being implemented by Agartala Smart City Mission at a project cost of about Rs 96 crores.

New Delhi
March 07, 2021

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 07 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 15:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aShake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
RE
11:07aSaudi c.bank extends deferred payment, guaranteed financing programmes
RE
11:07aSaudi central bank extends the guaranteed financing program for an additional year until march 14, 2022 - statement
RE
11:05aSaudi central bank extends its deferred payment program to support private sector financing for an additional three months until june 30 - website
RE
10:28aANALYSIS : Excessive exuberance - Canada home prices boil over as policymakers sit back
RE
10:23aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN  : Prime Minister to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh
PU
10:15aU.S. Set to Power Global Economic Recovery From Covid-19
DJ
09:49aWORLD BANK  : Road crashes affect women and men differently—here's why
PU
09:25aCOVID-19 travel insurance becoming a vacation staple
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after volatile week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Huawei Loses Cellular-Gear Market Share Outside China
2China February exports post record surge from COVID-19-depressed 2020 levels
3Shake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
4NETFLIX, INC. : Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview Is a Royal Balancing Act
5COVID-19 travel insurance becoming a vacation staple

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ