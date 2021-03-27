Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Prime Minister visits Hari Mandir and attends Community Reception at Orakandi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the second day of his two-day visit to Bangladesh sought blessings at the Hari Mandir in Orakandi and interacted with the descendants of revered Thakur family.

Prime Minister also addressed the representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi, from where Sri Sri Hari chand Thakur ji disseminated his pious message of social reforms. Prime Minister underlined that both India and Bangladesh want to see the progress of the whole world, through their development and their progress. Both countries want stability, love and peace in place of instability, terror and unrest in the world. The same values were given to us by Sri Sri Hari Chand Thakur Ji.

Prime Minister underlined that today, India is moving forward with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas', and Bangladesh is 'Shoho Jatri' in it. At the same time, Bangladesh is presenting a strong example of development and change in front of the world and India is Bangladesh's 'Shoho Jatri' in these efforts.

Prime Minister made several announcements including upgrading the existing middle school for girls at Orakandi and to set up a primary school as well. Prime Minister also mentioned that every year a large number of people travel from India to Orakandi to participate in 'Baruni Snan' on occasion of the birth anniversary of Shri Shri Hari Chand Thakur and more efforts would be made to ease their travel.

Dhaka

March 27, 2021