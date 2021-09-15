Ministry of Finance of Georgia Treasury Bill Auction Results
14 September, 2021
On September 14, 2021, securities in the amount of GEL 15 000 000 with a maturity of 364-days were sold at the Ministry of Finance Treasury Bill Auction.
Three commercial banks participated in the auction. The total demand amounted to GEL 41 250 000. Minimum yield was 9.240%, maximum yield was 9.240% and the weighted average yield was 9.240%.
