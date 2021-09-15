Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ministry of Finance of Georgia Treasury Bill Auction Results

09/15/2021 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ministry of Finance of Georgia Treasury Bill Auction Results

14 September, 2021

On September 14, 2021, securities in the amount of GEL 15 000 000 with a maturity of 364-days were sold at the Ministry of Finance Treasury Bill Auction.

Three commercial banks participated in the auction. The total demand amounted to GEL 41 250 000. Minimum yield was 9.240%, maximum yield was 9.240% and the weighted average yield was 9.240%.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Georgia published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 08:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:42aFERROVIAL S A : More than 10 years analyzing the carbon footprint of our assets pays off
PU
04:42aContinued significant interest in exploration in mature areas in APA 2021
PU
04:42aMITIE : kicks off new facilities management contract with Swansea University
PU
04:42aNAGA : celebrates the grand finale of the Porsche Supercup 2021
PU
04:42aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Change in ICTSI's Treasurer
PU
04:42aSAVILLS : 6 of the best... New homes with an industrial heritage
PU
04:42aVOLKSWAGEN : To complement its permanent exhibition, the ŠKODA Museum in Mladá Boleslav is now hosting the special exhibition ‘120 Years of ŠKODA Motorsport', which gives visitors an insight into ŠKODA AUTO's most important motorsport successes. ...
PU
04:42aDEUTZ : presents innovation award to Professor Anke Kaysser-Pyzalla
PU
04:42aBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED, - BGHL (EUR) : NAV(s)
PU
04:42aVOLTA FINANCE LIMITED, - VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Dividend Declaration
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market
2Boeing delivers 22 jets in August, 737 MAX 'white tails' nearly gone
3China's Miniso to double U.S. stores, add NY 'flagship' as pandemic sla..
4News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day
5PRESS RELEASE : Babbel Group AG sets price range for its planned IPO at..

HOT NEWS