Ministry of Finance of Georgia Treasury Note Auction Results

05 October, 2021

On October 5, 2021, GEL 50 000 000 2-year Ministry of Finance Treasury Notes were sold at the Auction held at NBG.

Five commercial banks participated in the auction. The total demand amounted to GEL 150 630 000. Minimum yield was 9.000%, maximum yield was 9.330% and the weighted average yield was 9.222%.

The coupon rate was 8.000%. Coupons will be paid semiannually.