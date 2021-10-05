Ministry of Finance of Georgia Treasury Note Auction Results
05 October, 2021
On October 5, 2021, GEL 50 000 000 2-year Ministry of Finance Treasury Notes were sold at the Auction held at NBG.
Five commercial banks participated in the auction. The total demand amounted to GEL 150 630 000. Minimum yield was 9.000%, maximum yield was 9.330% and the weighted average yield was 9.222%.
The coupon rate was 8.000%. Coupons will be paid semiannually.
Disclaimer
National Bank of Georgia published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 13:38:08 UTC.