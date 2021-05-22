Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Finance of Grand Duchy of Luxembou : "A green, digital and qualitative recovery for Europe"

05/22/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna personally attended the Eurogroup meeting and the informal Ecofin summit in Lisbon on 21 and 22 May.

  1. ©MFIN

    Bilateral meeting of Pierre Gramegna with Paschal Donohoe, Irish Finance Minister and Eurogroup President

  2. ©Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2021 - PEDRO ROCHA

    Welcoming of Pierre Gramegna by João Leão, Portuguese State Minister and Finance Minister

  3. ©MFIN

    Tour de table - Pierre Gramegna with Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank

  4. ©MFIN

    Tour de table - (l.t.r.) Igor Matovic, Slovakian Minister of Finance ; Olaf Scholz, German Vice-Chancellor and federal Minister of Finance ; Pierre Gramegna, Minister of Finance

  5. ©Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2021 - Antonio Pedro Santos/Lusa

    Meeting room

  6. ©MFIN

    Group photo

  7. © Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2021 - PEDRO ROCHA

    Group photo

  8. ©MFIN

    Meeting of the Benelux Finance Ministers

At the Eurogroup, the finance ministers mainly discussed issues related to the post-COVID recovery of the eurozone. Gramegna clearly set his priority: 'The most important thing is a green, digital and qualitative recovery for Europe in a spirit of solidarity.' The Finance Minister was optimistic in view of the positive economic figures in Europe. The economic consequences of the pandemic were also the focus of the Ecofin working sessions, during which ministers discussed monetary and fiscal policy during the pandemic and post-pandemic period. The Finance Ministers finally had an exchange of views on environmental taxation, during which Pierre Gramegna stressed the importance of the tax system becoming greener, while recalling that sustainable finance is a key instrument to accompany the EU's ambitions in the ecological transition.

On the fringes of the meetings, Pierre Gramegna took part in a Benelux meeting with his Belgian and Dutch counterparts to discuss issues of common interest. In addition to exchanges with the ministers and governors of the central banks, he had a meeting with the President of the Eurogroup and Irish Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe.

Lisbon is the venue because Portugal currently holds the EU Council Presidency. The meetings take place in Lisbon's Belém Cultural Centre, which is the logistical centre of the Portuguese Presidency until the end of next month. Gramegna stressed the long-standing relations between the two countries. 'Today we are celebrating 130 years of diplomatic relations. So I am very happy to be in Portugal,' he underlined. He continued: 'It's the first Eurogroup and Ecofin meeting with physical presence since our meeting in Berlin last September. I am confident that the meetings will continue in this format from June onwards and in Luxembourg.'

Press release by the Ministry of Finance

Minister(s) Organisation(s) Topics Date of the event
  • 21.05.2021 - 22.05.2021

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg published this content on 22 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 16:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42pQatar to try to help stop Israeli "aggression" against Palestinians, emir says
RE
12:42pQatar emir calls palestinian president abbas and confirms continuing efforts to stop israeli "aggression" against palestinians and al-aqsa mosque - qna
RE
12:15pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR  : Accelerating AfCFTA implementation key for Africa's recovery post COVID-19
PU
12:07pGermany's Scholz proposes "climate club" to avoid trade friction
RE
12:03pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOU  : "A green, digital and qualitative recovery for Europe"
PU
11:39aPoland to become first NATO country to buy Turkish drones
RE
11:27aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT  : MEPs refuse any agreement with China whilst sanctions are in place
PU
11:15aTakeda - tak-003 demonstrated continued protection against dengue illness, hospitalization through 3 yrs after vaccination in phase 3 tides trial
RE
11:09a&LSQUO;LEGAL FRAMEWORK OF BANCO DE LA REPÚBLICA, CENTRAL BANK OF COLOMBIA' : new book by former Board Member Gerardo Hernandez
PU
11:02aCOVID : Uk reports uk reports 6 deaths within 28 days of a positive test (9 on friday)
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money
2Fed officials, new data, start lowering expectations for U.S. jobs in May
3TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Retail investors learn to love the crypto rollercoaster
4Veteran stock picker to join 'Son-chan' on SoftBank board
5APPLE INC. : Apple and the End of the Car as We Know It -2-

HOT NEWS