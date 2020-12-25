Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Finance of Malaysia : Media Release - Retail Price of Petroleum Products For The Period of 25 December until 01 January 2

12/25/2020 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINISTRY OF FINANCE MALAYSIA

RETAIL PRICE OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS FOR THE PERIOD FROM 26 DECEMBER 2020 TO 1 JANUARY 2021

Based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, the retail prices of petroleum products for the period from 26 December 2020 to 1 January 2021 are fixed as follows:

  1. the retail price of RON97 petrol increased by 2 sen from RM2.08 per liter to RM2.10 per liter;
  2. the retail price of RON95 petrol increased by 2 sen from RM1.78 per liter to RM1.80 per liter; and
  3. the retail price of diesel increased by 2 sen from RM1.96 per liter to RM1.98 per liter.

The Government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people.

Ministry of Finance Malaysia
Putrajaya
25 December 2020

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of Malaysia published this content on 25 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2020 13:36:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:40aBrexit's Unwinding of Integration With EU to Test -2-
DJ
08:40aBrexit's Unwinding of Integration With EU to Test U.K. Economy
DJ
08:37aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF MALAYSIA : Media Release - Retail Price of Petroleum Products For The Period of 25 December until 01 January 2
PU
08:25aChina's central SOEs assets to near 69t y
PU
08:25aChina's land port sees surge in rapeseed impo
PU
08:25aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : BRI cooperation to deepen Ukraine-China relati
PU
07:16aWith Brexit, the U.K. Finds Sovereignty Doesn't Necessarily Mean Getting Its Way
DJ
06:08aChina extends tariff exemptions for imports of some U.S. products for one year
RE
06:03aPolitics overhangs U.S. Christmas as government shutdown nears, COVID aid uncertain
RE
05:47aChina's Nov soybean imports from U.S. surge on year after trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
2Novak says Russia backs OPEC+ 500,000 bpd oil output hike from February
3S&P 500 : 'Santa Claus rally' threatened by COVID-19 resurgence, Georgia elections
4Mayor of major French fishing port warns of Brexit deal uncertainties
5UK fishing industry disappointed by Brexit deal "fudge"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ