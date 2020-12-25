Ministry of Finance of Malaysia : Media Release - Retail Price of Petroleum Products For The Period of 25 December until 01 January 2

MINISTRY OF FINANCE MALAYSIA

RETAIL PRICE OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS FOR THE PERIOD FROM 26 DECEMBER 2020 TO 1 JANUARY 2021

Based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, the retail prices of petroleum products for the period from 26 December 2020 to 1 January 2021 are fixed as follows:

the retail price of RON97 petrol increased by 2 sen from RM2.08 per liter to RM2.10 per liter; the retail price of RON95 petrol increased by 2 sen from RM1.78 per liter to RM1.80 per liter; and the retail price of diesel increased by 2 sen from RM1.96 per liter to RM1.98 per liter.

The Government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people.

Ministry of Finance Malaysia

Putrajaya

25 December 2020