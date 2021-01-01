Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Finance of Malaysia : Media Release - Retail Price of Petroleum Products For The Period of 01 January 2021 until 08 January 2021

01/01/2021 | 05:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINISTRY OF FINANCE MALAYSIA

RETAIL PRICE OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS FOR THE PERIOD FROM 2 JANUARY 2021 TO 8 JANUARY 2021

Based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, the retail prices of petroleum products for the period from 2 January 2021 to 8 January 2021 are fixed as follows:

  1. the retail price of RON97 petrol increased by 4 sen from RM2.10 per liter to RM2.14 per liter;
  2. the retail price of RON95 petrol increased by 4 sen from RM1.80 per liter to RM1.84 per liter; and
  3. the retail price of diesel increased by 3 sen from RM1.98 per liter to RM2.01 per liter

The Government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people.

Ministry of Finance Malaysia
Putrajaya
1 January 2021

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of Malaysia published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 10:43:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:34aIraq evacuates oil tanker after mine found attached to hull
RE
06:30aAlgeria's Sonatrach plans $40 billion in investment over five years
RE
06:27aNigeria naira futures hit record low for five-year settlement
RE
06:22aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : DPR sensitizes Sokoto residents on safe handling of cooking gas
PU
06:13aIn dueling New Year messages, Trump reflects while Biden looks ahead
RE
06:08aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Rs. 40,000 million Treasury Bills are to be issued through an Auction on 06 January 2021
PU
06:04aAfrican free trade bloc opens for business, but challenges remain
RE
05:56aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
PU
05:43aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF MALAYSIA : Media Release - Retail Price of Petroleum Products For The Period of 01 January 2021 until 08 January 2021
PU
05:39aIndian shares kick off 2021 with record closing highs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
3Bitcoin touches record above $29,000, extending 2020 rally
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe as part of turnaround plan - Yomiuri
5DOW JONES 30 : U.S. STOCKS IN 2020: A year for the history books, in charts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ