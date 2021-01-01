Ministry of Finance of Malaysia : Media Release - Retail Price of Petroleum Products For The Period of 01 January 2021 until 08 January 2021

MINISTRY OF FINANCE MALAYSIA
RETAIL PRICE OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS FOR THE PERIOD FROM 2 JANUARY 2021 TO 8 JANUARY 2021
Based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, the retail prices of petroleum products for the period from 2 January 2021 to 8 January 2021 are fixed as follows:
-
the retail price of RON97 petrol increased by 4 sen from RM2.10 per liter to RM2.14 per liter;
-
the retail price of RON95 petrol increased by 4 sen from RM1.80 per liter to RM1.84 per liter; and
-
the retail price of diesel increased by 3 sen from RM1.98 per liter to RM2.01 per liter
The Government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people.
Ministry of Finance Malaysia
Putrajaya
1 January 2021
Disclaimer
Ministry of Finance of Malaysia published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 10:43:00 UTC