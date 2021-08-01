Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : GST Revenue collection for July 2021

08/01/2021 | 03:02am EDT
Ministry of Finance
GST Revenue collection for July 2021

₹ 1,16,393 gross GST revenue collected in July
Posted On: 01 AUG 2021 12:24PM by PIB Delhi

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of July 2021 is ₹ 1,16,393 crore of which CGST is ₹ 22,197 crore, SGST is ₹ 28,541 crore, IGST is ₹ 57,864 crore (including ₹ 27,900 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹ 7,790 crore (including ₹ 815 crore collected on import of goods).The above figure includes GST collection received from GSTR-3B returns filed between 1st July 2021 to 31st July2021 as well as IGST and cess collected from imports for the same period.

The GST collection for the returns filed between 1st July to 5th July2021 of ₹ 4,937 crore had also been included in the GST collectionin the press note for the month of June2021since taxpayers were given various relief measures in the form of waiver/reduction in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days for the return filing month June21 for the taxpayers with the aggregate turnover uptoRs. 5 crore in the wake of covid pandemic second wave.

The government has settled ₹ 28,087 crore to CGST and ₹ 24100 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlement in the month of July' 2021 is ₹ 50284 crore for CGST and ₹ 52641 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of July 2021 are 33% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 36% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 32% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

GST collection, after posting above Rs. 1 lakh crore mark for eight months in a row, dropped below Rs. 1 lakh crore in June 2021 as the collections during the month of June 2021 predominantly related to the month of May 2021 and during May2021, most of the States/UTs were under either complete or partial lock down due to COVID. With the easing out of COVID restrictions, GST collection for July2021 has again crossed₹1 lakh crore, which clearly indicates that the economy is recovering at a fastpace.The robust GST revenues are likely to continue in the coming months too.

The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month July 2021 as compared to July 2020.

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during July2021[1]

Sr No

State

Jul-20

Jul-21

Growth

1

Jammu and Kashmir

298

432

45%

2

Himachal Pradesh

605

667

10%

3

Punjab

1,188

1,533

29%

4

Chandigarh

137

169

23%

5

Uttarakhand

988

1,106

12%

6

Haryana

3,483

5,330

53%

7

Delhi

2,629

3,815

45%

8

Rajasthan

2,797

3,129

12%

9

Uttar Pradesh

5,099

6,011

18%

10

Bihar

1,061

1,281

21%

11

Sikkim

186

197

6%

12

Arunachal Pradesh

33

55

69%

13

Nagaland

25

28

11%

14

Manipur

25

37

48%

15

Mizoram

16

21

31%

16

Tripura

48

65

36%

17

Meghalaya

120

121

1%

18

Assam

723

882

22%

19

West Bengal

3,010

3,463

15%

20

Jharkhand

1,340

2,056

54%

21

Odisha

2,348

3,615

54%

22

Chattisgarh

1,832

2,432

33%

23

Madhya Pradesh

2,289

2,657

16%

24

Gujarat

5,621

7,629

36%

25

Daman and Diu

77

0

-99%

26

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

130

227

74%

27

Maharashtra

12,508

18,899

51%

29

Karnataka

6,014

6,737

12%

30

Goa

257

303

18%

31

Lakshadweep

2

1

-42%

32

Kerala

1,318

1,675

27%

33

Tamil Nadu

4,635

6,302

36%

34

Puducherry

136

129

-6%

35

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

18

19

6%

36

Telangana

2,876

3,610

26%

37

Andhra Pradesh

2,138

2,730

28%

38

Ladakh

7

13

95%

39

Other Territory

97

141

45%

40

Center Jurisdiction

179

161

-10%

Grand Total

66,291

87,678

32%

[1]Does not include GST on import of goods

RM/KMN



(Release ID: 1741231)Visitor Counter : 14


Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 07:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
