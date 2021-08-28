Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Income Tax Department conducts searches in Maharashtra and Goa

08/28/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Finance
Income Tax Department conducts searches in Maharashtra and Goa
Posted On: 28 AUG 2021 2:10PM by PIB Delhi

The Income Tax Department carried out a search and seizure operation on 25.08.2021 on a group based in Maharashtra and Goa. The group is a prominent steel manufacturer and trader of Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Goa. More than 44 premises were covered in the search operation.

During the course of the search and seizure operation, many incriminating documents, loose papers and digital evidences were seized.

Evidence detected during the search revealed that the group was engaged in fraudulent practice of booking bogus purchases of scrap and sponge iron from various 'fake invoice issuers'. Premises of fake invoice issuers were also covered during the search. Such invoice issuers have admitted that they supplied only bills but no materials and also generated fake e-way bills to show it as genuine purchases and to claim GST input credit. With the active support of GST Authorities, Pune, 'Vehicle movement tracking app' was used to identify fake e-way bills. Total bogus purchases identified from these parties, so far, is about Rs.160 crore. The verification is still in progress and quantum of bogus purchases is likely to increase substantially.

Further, shortage of goods to the tune of Rs.3.5 crore and excess stocks of Rs. 4 crore was also found from the premises and the same has been admitted by the assessees. Unaccounted investment in property was also unearthed. Unaccounted cash of Rs. 3 crore and jewellery amounting to Rs. 5.20 crore has been seized from different premises. Unaccounted silver articles of 194 Kg valued at about Rs. 1.34 crore have been found during the search and have been accepted and declared as additional income by the assessee.

So far, a total of Rs.175.5 crore of unaccounted income has been unearthed including unaccounted cash and jewellery, shortage and excess of stock and bogus purchases.

The search operation is still continuing and investigations are in progress.

****

RM/KMN



(Release ID: 1749864)Visitor Counter : 20


Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 28 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 08:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Income Tax Department conducts searches in Maharashtra and Goa
PU
04:45aChinese social media platforms to "rectify" financial self-media accounts
RE
04:02aFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : Drought threatens the livelihoods of 7 million farmers in Afghanistan
PU
03:02aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : Assessing 12 months of Nigeria's Domestic Gas Revolution
PU
03:00aChina administered total of 2.02 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Aug 27
RE
12:54aGeely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding
RE
12:36aUK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT
RE
12:29aIndia's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
RE
12:02aWORLD BANK : Federal Minister Dr. Müller meets President Malpass in Berlin
PU
12:01aIndia's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
2Geely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding
3UK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT
4UK mulls easing post-Brexit immigration rules to end truck driver shortage -The Times
5Chinese social media platforms to "rectify" financial self-media accounts

HOT NEWS