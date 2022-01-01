Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Rs 1,29,780 crore gross GST Revenue collection for December 2021

01/01/2022 | 03:27am EST
Ministry of Finance
Rs 1,29,780 crore gross GST Revenue collection for December 2021
Posted On: 01 JAN 2022 1:40PM by PIB Delhi

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of December 2021 is Rs 1,29,780 crore of which CGST is Rs 22,578 crore, SGST is Rs 28,658 crore, IGST is Rs 69,155 crore (including Rs 37,527 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 9,389 crore (including Rs 614 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 25,568 crore to CGST and Rs 21,102 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of December 2021 after settlements is Rs 48,146 crore for CGST and Rs 49,760 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of December2021 are 13% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 26% higher than the GST revenues in December 2019. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 36% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 5% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The GST collection in the month is close to Rs 1.30 lakh crore despite reduction of 17% in the number of e-way bills generated in the month of November, 2021 (6.1 crore) as compared to the month of October, 2021 (7.4 crore) due to improved tax compliance and better tax administration by both Central and State Tax authorities.

The average monthly gross GST collection for the third quarter of the current year has been Rs 1.30 lakh crore against the average monthly collection of Rs 1.10 lakh crore and Rs 1.15 lakh crore in the first and second quarters respectively. Coupled with economic recovery, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have been contributing to the enhanced GST. The improvement in revenue has also been due to various rate rationalization measures undertaken by the Council to correct inverted duty structure. It is expected that the positive trend in the revenues will continue in the last quarter as well.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of December, 2021 as compared to December 2020.

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during December 2021[1]

State

Dec-20

Dec-21

Growth

Jammu and Kashmir

318

320

0%

Himachal Pradesh

670

662

-1%

Punjab

1,353

1,573

16%

Chandigarh

158

164

4%

Uttarakhand

1,246

1,077

-14%

Haryana

5,747

5,873

2%

Delhi

3,451

3,754

9%

Rajasthan

3,135

3,058

-2%

Uttar Pradesh

5,937

6,029

2%

Bihar

1,067

963

-10%

Sikkim

225

249

11%

Arunachal Pradesh

46

53

16%

Nagaland

38

34

-12%

Manipur

41

48

18%

Mizoram

25

20

-23%

Tripura

74

68

-9%

Meghalaya

106

149

40%

Assam

984

1,015

3%

West Bengal

4,114

3,707

-10%

Jharkhand

2,150

2,206

3%

Odisha

2,860

4,080

43%

Chhattisgarh

2,349

2,582

10%

Madhya Pradesh

2,615

2,533

-3%

Gujarat

7,469

7,336

-2%

Daman and Diu

4

2

-60%

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

259

232

-10%

Maharashtra

17,699

19,592

11%

Karnataka

7,459

8,335

12%

Goa

342

592

73%

Lakshadweep

1

1

170%

Kerala

1,776

1,895

7%

Tamil Nadu

6,905

6,635

-4%

Puducherry

159

147

-8%

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

22

26

18%

Telangana

3,543

3,760

6%

Andhra Pradesh

2,581

2,532

-2%

Ladakh

8

15

83%

Other Territory

88

140

58%

Centre Jurisdiction

127

186

47%

Grand Total

87,153

91,639

5%

****

RM/KMN

[1]Does not include GST on import of goods



(Release ID: 1786774)Visitor Counter : 68


Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2022 08:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
