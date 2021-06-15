Log in
News: Latest News
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Finance Ministry to hold meeting on 22nd June, 2021 with Infosys on issues in new Income Tax Portal

Ministry of Finance
Finance Ministry to hold meeting on 22nd June, 2021 with Infosys on issues in new Income Tax Portal
Posted On: 15 JUN 2021 8:22PM by PIB Delhi

Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, will hold an interactive meeting on the 22ndof June, 2021, between 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM with Infosys (the vendor and its team) on issues/glitches in the recently launched e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department. Other stakeholders including members from ICAI, auditors, consultants and taxpayers will also be a part of the interaction. The new portal has been fraught with several technical glitches/issues leading to taxpayer inconvenience. Written representations on the problems/difficulties faced in the portal have also been invited from the stakeholders. Representatives from Infosys team will be present to answer queries, clarify issues and receive inputs on the working of the portal, to remove glitches and sort out issues faced by the taxpayers.

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 15:07:04 UTC.


HOT NEWS