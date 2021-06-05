Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : New, Taxpayer-friendly e-filing Portal of the Income Tax Department To Be Launched on 7th June, 2021

06/05/2021 | 11:11am EDT
Ministry of Finance
New, Taxpayer-friendly e-filing Portal of the Income Tax Department To Be Launched on 7th June, 2021

Several New Features Introduced

Free of Cost ITR Preparation Interactive Software Also Available

New Call Centre For Taxpayer Assistance
Posted On: 05 JUN 2021 8:36PM by PIB Delhi

The Income Tax Department is launching its new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in on 7th June, 2021. The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers. Some of the highlights of the new portal are detailed hereunder:

  • New taxpayer friendly portal integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers;
  • All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by taxpayer;
  • Free of cost ITR preparation software available with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with; Facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly;
  • Taxpayers will be able to proactively update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR. Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30th, 2021);
  • New call center for taxpayer assistance for promt response to taxpayer queries. Detailed FAQs, User Manuals, Videos and chatbot/live agent also provided;
  • Functionalities for filing Income Tax Forms, Add tax professionals, Submit responses to Notices in Faceless Scrutiny or Appeals would be available.

It is clarified that the new tax payment system will be launched on June 18th, 2021 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience.The mobile app will also be released subsequent to the initial launch of the portal, to enable taxpayers to get familiar with the various features. Familiarization with the new system may take some time, so, the Department requests the patience of all taxpayers/stakeholders for the initial period after the launch of the new portal and while other functionalities get released since this is a major transition. This is another initiative by CBDT towards providing ease of compliance to its taxpayers and other stakeholders.

****

RM/MV/KMN



(Release ID: 1724807)Visitor Counter : 1


Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 05 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 15:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
