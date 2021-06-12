Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Recommendations of 44th GST Council Meeting

06/12/2021 | 06:29am EDT
Ministry of Finance
Recommendations of 44th GST Council Meeting

Change in GST Rates on goods being used in Covid-19 relief and management
Posted On: 12 JUN 2021 3:39PM by PIB Delhi

The 44th GST Council met under the Chairmanship of Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman through video conferencing here today. The Council in its meeting has decided to reduce the GST rates on the specified items being used in Covid-19 relief and management till 30th September, 2021.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Shri Anurag Thakur besides Finance Ministers of States & UTs and senior officers of the Ministry of Finance & States/ UTs.

The details of recommendations are given below :

S. No.

Description

Present GST Rate

GST Rate recommended by GST Council

  1. Medicines

1.

Tocilizumab

5%

Nil

2.

Amphotericin B

5%

Nil

3.

Anti-Coagulants like Heparin

12%

5%

4.

Remdesivir

12%

5%

5.

Any other drug recommended by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Dept. of Pharma (DoP) for Covid treatment

Applicable Rate

5%

  1. Oxygen, Oxygen generation equipment and related medical devices

1.

Medical Grade Oxygen

12%

5%

2.

Oxygen Concentrator/ Generator, including personal imports thereof

12%

5%

3.

Ventilators

12%

5%

4.

Ventilator masks / canula / helmet

12%

5%

5.

BiPAP Machine

12%

5%

6.

High flow nasal canula (HFNC) device

12%

5%

  1. Testing Kits and Machines

1.

Covid Testing Kits

12%

5%

2.

Specified Inflammatory Diagnostic Kits, namely D-Dimer, IL-6, Ferritin and LDH

12%

5%

  1. Other Covid-19 related relief material

1.

Pulse Oximeters, incl personal imports thereof

12%

5%

2.

Hand Sanitizer

18%

5%

3.

Temperature check equipment

18%

5%

4.

Gas/Electric/other furnaces for crematorium, including their installation, etc.

18%

5%

5.

Ambulances

28%

12%

These rate reductions/exemptions shall remain in force upto 30th September 2021.

*****

RM/MV/KMN



(Release ID: 1726525)


Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 12 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 10:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS