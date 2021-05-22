Ministry of Finance of Republic of Indonesia : Quarter I 2021, Indonesia's Balance of Payments is having Surplus, Foreign Exchange Reserves is Sufficient

Quarter I 2021, Indonesia's Balance of Payments is having Surplus, Foreign Exchange Reserves is Sufficient 5/21/2021 4:03:58 PM

Jakarta, 21/05/2021 MoF - Bank Indonesia (BI) released the Indonesia's Balance of Payments (NPI) in the first quarter of 2021, which experienced a surplus of 4.1 billion US dollars. The surplus generated from capital transaction and financial surplus that exceeded the current account deficit transactions.

The position of foreign exchange reserves at the end of March 2021 reached US$137.1 billion, an increase from US$135.9 billion at the end of December 2020.

The position of foreign reserves is equivalent to financing 9.7 months of imports and government external debt payment, and it is above the international adequacy standard. (nr/mr/hpy)