Ministry of Finance of Russian Federation : Auction results of OFZ № 26237RMFS placement on 12 January, 2022

Auction results of OFZ № 26237RMFS placement on 12 January, 2022
Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation hereby announces the results of the auction of 12 January, 2022:
- bonds offered: OFZ № 26237RMFS (maturity date 14 March, 2029);
- notional amount offered: amount available for placement in the issue;
- notional bid amount: RUB 37.971 bn;
- notional amount placed: RUB 16.524 bn;
- net proceeds: RUB 15.093 bn;
- cut-off price: 89.2220%;
- yield at cut-off price: 8.94%;
- weighted average price: 89.2638%;
- yield at weighted average price: 8.94%.
