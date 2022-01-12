Log in
Ministry of Finance of Russian Federation : Auction results of OFZ № 26237RMFS placement on 12 January, 2022

01/12/2022 | 06:36am EST
Auction results of OFZ № 26237RMFS placement on 12 January, 2022

Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation hereby announces the results of the auction of 12 January, 2022:

- bonds offered: OFZ № 26237RMFS (maturity date 14 March, 2029);

- notional amount offered: amount available for placement in the issue;

- notional bid amount: RUB 37.971 bn;

- notional amount placed: RUB 16.524 bn;

- net proceeds: RUB 15.093 bn;

- cut-off price: 89.2220%;

- yield at cut-off price: 8.94%;

- weighted average price: 89.2638%;

- yield at weighted average price: 8.94%.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 11:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
