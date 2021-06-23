Log in
Ministry of Finance of Russian Federation : Auction results of OFZ № 26238RMFS placement on 23 June, 2021

06/23/2021 | 07:15am EDT
Auction results of OFZ № 26238RMFS placement on 23 June, 2021

Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation hereby announces the results of the auction of 23 June, 2021:

- bonds offered: OFZ № 26238RMFS (maturity date 15 May, 2041);

- notional amount offered: RUB 30.000 bn;

- notional bid amount: RUB 19.457 bn;

- notional amount placed: RUB 7.032 bn;

- net proceeds: RUB 7.005 bn;

- cut-off price: 99.3001%;

- yield at cut-off price: 7.29%;

- weighted average price: 99.4841%;

- yield at weighted average price: 7.28%.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 11:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
