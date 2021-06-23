Ministry of Finance of Russian Federation : Auction results of OFZ № 26238RMFS placement on 23 June, 2021

|
Auction results of OFZ № 26238RMFS placement on 23 June, 2021
Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation hereby announces the results of the auction of 23 June, 2021:
- bonds offered: OFZ № 26238RMFS (maturity date 15 May, 2041);
- notional amount offered: RUB 30.000 bn;
- notional bid amount: RUB 19.457 bn;
- notional amount placed: RUB 7.032 bn;
- net proceeds: RUB 7.005 bn;
- cut-off price: 99.3001%;
- yield at cut-off price: 7.29%;
- weighted average price: 99.4841%;
- yield at weighted average price: 7.28%.
