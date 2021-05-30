Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Finance of United Arab Emirates : UAE, Uzbekistan sign an agreement to implement more humanitarian projects and initiatives in Uzbekistan

05/30/2021 | 01:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News Details

UAE, Uzbekistan sign an agreement to implement more humanitarian projects and initiatives in Uzbekistan

The agreement reinforces the vital role of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation in Uzbekistan

The UAE signed a bilateral agreement with the Republic of Uzbekistan to further implement UAE projects aimed at contributing to advancing the development process in Uzbekistan - by strengthening the vital role of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, and Shukhrat Vafaev, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade in Uzbekistan, signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials from both parties.

His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori noted that the agreement reaffirms the UAE's ambition to stand with all friends from different countries to provide all means of support and turn it into sustainable development projects with economic and social returns. This comes within the country's growing humanitarian and social role established by its wise leadership.

His Excellency Al Khoori said: 'The UAE is keen to enhance cooperation with the Republic of Uzbekistan in all areas of common interest that contribute to boosting bilateral relations between both countries and raise them to advanced levels. Under this agreement, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation will play a vital role in implementing developmental projects in Uzbekistan.'

The scope of this agreement includes the implementation and completion of the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital for Women and Children in the Uzbek city Nukus. That, in addition to future humanitarian and social development projects implemented by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation in accordance with the Uzbek national law.

Under this agreement, a joint committee consisting of representatives from the UAE and Uzbekistan, headed by senior officials from both sides, will be established. The committee's role will be to review this agreement in order to enhance its objectives, discuss and review the implementation of this agreement, and consider any issues raised by any of the parties regarding it. Also, the committee will evaluate the results obtained from the agreement's implementation and consider any other issues related to its implementation.

The UAE signed an agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Tax Evasion with respect to taxes on income and capital with Uzbekistan on October 26, 2007. Additionally, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish and complete the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital for Women and Children in Nukus, on February 28, 2019.​

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the United Arab Emirates published this content on 29 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 04:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42aVietnam business hub Ho Chi Minh City to enact social distancing
RE
02:15aMONSOON LIKELY TO HIT INDIAN COAST AROUND MAY 31 : India Meteorological Department
RE
01:00aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF UNITED ARAB EMIRATES  : UAE, Uzbekistan sign an agreement to implement more humanitarian projects and initiatives in Uzbekistan
PU
12:37aOne crew feared dead after Japanese cargo ship collision - media
RE
05/29Health workers sue Texas hospital over compulsory vaccinations - Washington Post
RE
05/29Sierra Leone COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project Additional Financing
PU
05/29BRITISH PRIME MINISTER OFFICE  : New national flagship to promote British businesses around the world
PU
05/29British retail faces "tsunami of closures" without rent help
RE
05/29CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China increases inclusive loans to micro, small firms
PU
05/29German government agrees on reform for care homes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MONSOON LIKELY TO HIT INDIAN COAST AROUND MAY 31: India Meteorological Department
2TENAGA NASIONAL : TENAGA NASIONAL : TNB WINS 4TH BRAND OF THE YEAR AWARD FROM THE WORLD BRANDING FORUM
3BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION : BINTAI KINDEN : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period end..
4NOVA MINERALS LIMITED : INTERVIEW WITH CHRISTOPHER GERTEISEN, EXEC. DIRECTOR AND CEO OF NOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX..
5RECORD PLC : RECORD : Annual Report and Accounts 2020

HOT NEWS