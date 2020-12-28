Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integrati : Croatia and Israel sign partnership agreement between foreign ministries

12/28/2020 | 05:03pm GMT
Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi signed on 28 December 2020 in a virtual ceremony a memorandum of understanding on strategic partnership between the two ministries.

The signing of the document was agreed on during Grlić Radman's official visit to Israel in September, when both sides underlined the need to strengthen bilateral relations.

'I consider the memorandum an important step forward in cooperation between Croatia and Israel. I am convinced that the strategic partnership will bring many benefits to our countries and citizens,' Grlić Radman said.

According to the memorandum, Croatia and Israel will promote political and economic cooperation and strengthen relations in areas of joint interest, such as digital diplomacy, crisis communication, humanitarian and development aid to third countries, cooperation within EU programmes and projects, cooperation in combating climate change, exchange of academics, experts and diplomats, and promotion of cultural cooperation.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Croatian Republic published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 17:02:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
