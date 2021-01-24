Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integrati : Minister Grlić Radman receives working visit from Slovenian counterpart Logar

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman on Friday received a working visit from Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar.

The two ministers discussed the trilateral cooperation mechanism recently set up with Italy, which should advance the protection of the North Adriatic and strengthen economic ties between Croatia, Slovenia and Italy. They also discussed the upcoming declaration of the exclusive economic zones in the Adriatic and Slovenia's Council of the EU presidency. Logar outlined Slovenia's priorities, which Croatia supports, notably those concerning the strengthening of EU's crisis resilience, sustainable development and enlargement towards the Western Balkans.

Grlić Radman thanked Slovenia for supporting Croatia's ambition to join the Schengen Area and underscored the benefits of Croatia's OECD membership. 'Croatia and Slovenia, as two neighbouring countries, as well as EU and NATO member states, have a lot in common. There's also a lot of room to advance the existing successful cooperation,' the minister said.

'Today's visit was an opportunity to discuss with Minister Grlić Radman topics of mutual interest, such as cooperation in the Adriatic, infrastructural projects, Slovenia's preparations for EU presidency and other European topics. In order to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, coordination among neighbours is crucial,' Logar said.

In the morning hours, the two ministers visited the quake-hit Petrinja, where Grlić Radman thanked Slovenia for its support and assistance. 'Slovenia was among the first countries to not only express sympathies, but also send concrete aid. Apart from the generous official, state assistance - which included containers, tents, heaters and sleeping bags, numerous regions, towns, associations, companies and individuals have also made selfless contributions. Croatia and its people greatly appreciate such solidarity from our neighbours,' Grlić Radman. While touring the quake-hit area, the two ministers visited Taborište and the local family who had received a container home donated by Slovenia.