Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integrati : Minister Grlić Radman receives working visit from Slovenian counterpart Logar

01/24/2021 | 01:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman on Friday received a working visit from Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar.

The two ministers discussed the trilateral cooperation mechanism recently set up with Italy, which should advance the protection of the North Adriatic and strengthen economic ties between Croatia, Slovenia and Italy. They also discussed the upcoming declaration of the exclusive economic zones in the Adriatic and Slovenia's Council of the EU presidency. Logar outlined Slovenia's priorities, which Croatia supports, notably those concerning the strengthening of EU's crisis resilience, sustainable development and enlargement towards the Western Balkans.

Grlić Radman thanked Slovenia for supporting Croatia's ambition to join the Schengen Area and underscored the benefits of Croatia's OECD membership. 'Croatia and Slovenia, as two neighbouring countries, as well as EU and NATO member states, have a lot in common. There's also a lot of room to advance the existing successful cooperation,' the minister said.

'Today's visit was an opportunity to discuss with Minister Grlić Radman topics of mutual interest, such as cooperation in the Adriatic, infrastructural projects, Slovenia's preparations for EU presidency and other European topics. In order to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, coordination among neighbours is crucial,' Logar said.

In the morning hours, the two ministers visited the quake-hit Petrinja, where Grlić Radman thanked Slovenia for its support and assistance. 'Slovenia was among the first countries to not only express sympathies, but also send concrete aid. Apart from the generous official, state assistance - which included containers, tents, heaters and sleeping bags, numerous regions, towns, associations, companies and individuals have also made selfless contributions. Croatia and its people greatly appreciate such solidarity from our neighbours,' Grlić Radman. While touring the quake-hit area, the two ministers visited Taborište and the local family who had received a container home donated by Slovenia.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Croatian Republic published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 18:55:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18pFOLEY-BACKED SPAC NEARS $7.3 BILLION DEAL WITH BLACKSTONE'S ALIGHT : sources
RE
04:52pChina Overtakes U.S. as World's Leading Destination for Foreign Direct Investment -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:50pDeutsche Bank starts probe in relation to engagement with some clients
RE
04:33pMERIDIAN MINING S E : Commences Field Program at Cabaçal Copper Gold project
PU
03:43pBiden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new COVID-19 variant -CDC
RE
03:25pU.S. CDC reports 416,010 deaths from the coronavirus
RE
03:13pSaudi Arabia names Fahad al-Mubarak as new central bank governor
RE
03:07pBridgewater's Dalio sees U.S. divided, in 'terrible financial state'
RE
03:06pSingapore's StashAway says now manages $1 billion in assets
RE
03:00pBiden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new COVID-19 variant -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Germany urges Taiwan to help ease auto chip shortage
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. : Bullish Stock Bets Explode as Major Indexes Repeatedly Set Records
3China Is Joining the Global Push to Rein In Tech Giants
4ASOS PLC : Asos is front-runner to buy Topshop brand, Sky News says
5New Zealand probes first 'probable' community COVID-19 case in months

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ