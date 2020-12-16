Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integrati : Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov officially visits Croatia after 16 years

12/16/2020 | 08:33am EST
Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman received on 16 December 2020 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, who was on an official visit to Croatia after full 16 years.

The two ministers underlined mutual desire to continue the positive trend in bilateral relations, highlighting the role of the Croatia-Russia Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation in the strengthening of economic exchange and identifying additional areas of cooperation.

Grlić Radman stressed that the EU and the Russian Federation needed to keep communication channels open and look ahead, despite the current challenges in relations.

Exchanging views on the situation in Southeast Europe, notably Bosnia and Herzegovina, the two ministers agreed on the importance of achieving real equality of the three constituent peoples in the country.

Grlić Radman commended Russia's role in negotiating a truce in Nagorno-Karabakh, underscoring the importance of the Minsk Group's efforts in achieving a lasting solution. The two ministers also discussed the current situation in Belarus, Ukraine, the Middle East and North Africa.

Grlić Radman and Lavrov signed a plan of consultations between the two foreign ministries in 2021-22 and a cultural cooperation programme for 2020-22, the latter of which was co-signed by Croatian Minister of Culture and Media Nina Obuljen Koržinek. In addition, Grlić Radman accompanied his Russian counterpart at the inauguration of a new Russian Embassy building in Zagreb.

Grlić Radman accepted Lavrov's invitation to pay a reciprocal visit to the Russian Federation.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Croatian Republic published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 13:32:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
