Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integrati : State Secretary Metelko-Zgombić receives inaugural visit from Indian ambassador

State Secretary for Europe Andreja Metelko-Zgombić on Friday received the inaugural visit from Indian Ambassador Raj Kumar Srivastava.

The state secretary underscored Croatia and India's traditionally good and friendly relations, with room for a more dynamic economic cooperation.

The two officials highlighted the potential for strengthening the cooperation in the areas of digitalization, agriculture, food industry, pharmaceutical industry, maritime affairs, infrastructure, climate change and sustainable development.

They also reflected on the EU-India affairs, underlining that the EU saw India as an important strategic partner in a number of global matters.