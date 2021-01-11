Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italian Republi : The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio, is on a mission to Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

The Minister attended a working dinner in Amman with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. On Sunday, the Minister will have a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Jordan, Bisher Al Khasawneh, which will be followed by a further meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates. After their meeting, the two Ministers will make statements. Minister Di Maio will then meet the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Nasser Shraideh and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Maha al-Ali.

On Sunday afternoon, Minister Di Maio will move to Saudi Arabia, where, in Al Ula, he will meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.