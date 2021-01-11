Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italian Republi : The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio, is on a mission to Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

01/11/2021 | 05:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Minister attended a working dinner in Amman with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. On Sunday, the Minister will have a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Jordan, Bisher Al Khasawneh, which will be followed by a further meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates. After their meeting, the two Ministers will make statements. Minister Di Maio will then meet the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Nasser Shraideh and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Maha al-Ali.

On Sunday afternoon, Minister Di Maio will move to Saudi Arabia, where, in Al Ula, he will meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic published this content on 09 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 10:17:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46aGreek retailer Jumbo calls for 'coherent' government plan to reopen shops
RE
05:40aJapan preparing to expand coronavirus emergency - media
RE
05:38aIndian shares close at record highs as IT stocks rally
RE
05:38aU.S. Trade Chief Lighthizer Urges Biden To Keep Tariffs On China - WSJ
RE
05:38aOil falls on renewed lockdowns, stronger dollar
RE
05:37aIneos restarts Grangemouth refinery unit, expects flaring
RE
05:34aFormer Gatwick Airport owner outbids Blackstone to buy Signature Aviation
RE
05:32aUK shopper numbers down 27.1% last week as lockdowns hit - Springboard
RE
05:27aMalaysia to reimpose 2-week limited lockdown to stem virus spread
RE
05:24aSMARTPHONE SHIPMENTS IN CHINA FELL 20.4% IN 2020 : government data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Exclusive - Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China
3HANG SENG : Wall Street firms reduce exposure to Chinese telcos as U.S. ban approaches
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : JP Morgan takes a positive view
5BMW AG : Chinese EV maker Nio may launch mass market vehicles under another marque

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ