Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italian Republi : Minister Luigi Di Maio met the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio, met with the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić. The agenda included bilateral issues concerning Italy and Serbia and the prospects for Serbia joining the European Union as a fundamental instrument for stabilising the Western Balkans.
Disclaimer
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 09:44:02 UTC.