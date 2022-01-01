Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Chinese and Russian Heads of State Exchange New Year Congratulatory Messages Chinese Premier and Russian Prime Minister Exchange New Year Congratulatory Messages

On December 31, 2021, President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged New Year congratulatory messages.

Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, extended sincere greetings and best wishes to President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people. Xi Jinping pointed out, the year 2021 marked the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. President Putin and I jointly announced the extension of the treaty and led the vigorous development of bilateral relations by following the concept of "enduring friendship and win-win cooperation". The two sides adhered to the four-point agreement on showing firm support for each other's efforts to uphold one's own sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and other core interests, and further deepened political mutual trust. The two sides worked hard to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and achieved fruitful results in the all-round pragmatic cooperation. The China-Russia Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation ended successfully, the bilateral trade volume reached a new high, and the strategic large-scale projects in the fields such as energy, aviation and aerospace, and interconnection picked up the pace. The two sides coordinated closely in international and regional affairs, practiced true multilateralism, upheld peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom, which are all common values of humanity, and injected valuable stability and positive energy into the complicated international situation. I am deeply satisfied with the achievements of bilateral relations.

Xi Jinping stressed that in 2022 the two sides will launch the China-Russia Year of Sports Exchange and write a new chapter of the enduring friendship between the two countries. President Putin will visit China and attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games. I look forward to maintaining close contact with President Putin through various manners, so as to jointly lead the steady and long-term development of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, upgrade bilateral cooperation in various fields, better boost the respective development and revitalization of the two countries, and make greater contributions to the establishment of a new type of international relations and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Putin extended his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping and wished the friendly Chinese people happiness and good health. Putin said, the outgoing year marked the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. The treaty laid a solid foundation for the development of bilateral relations. In 2021, Russia-China cooperation was exceedingly productive. The two sides actively carried out political dialogues at all levels, the bilateral trade volume reached a new high, the Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation yielded fruitful outcomes, and the two sides maintained close and effective cooperation in solving major international and regional issues. I believe that with our joint efforts, Russia-China cooperation in various fields will surely make further progress. I expect that the Russia-China Year of Sports Exchange will be held successfully. I have no doubt that our Chinese friends will make sure that the Beijing Winter Olympic Games will be a success. I look forward to meeting with President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of this sports festival.

On the same day, Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also exchanged New Year congratulatory messages. Li Keqiang said, not long ago, the two sides successfully held the 26th regular meeting between Chinese Premier and Russian Prime Minister and reached many important consensuses. I'm willing to continue to maintain close working contact with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and jointly push pragmatic cooperation between the two countries to open up new horizons, demonstrate new looks and yield new results. Mishustin said, the two sides made new arrangements for further expanding pragmatic cooperation between the two countries through the 26th regular meeting between Russian Prime Minister and Chinese Premier. I expect the two sides to continue to maintain constructive dialogue on issues of common concern, and wish China a successful hosting of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.