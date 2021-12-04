Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Li Keqiang Meets with WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

12/04/2021 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On the afternoon of December 3, 2021, Premier Li Keqiang met with World Trade Organization (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala via video link at Ziguang Pavilion of Zhongnanhai leadership compound.

Li Keqiang congratulated Iweala on becoming the first female director general and the first director general from Africa in the history of the WTO. Li Keqiang said this year marks the 20th anniversary of China's accession to the WTO. China has not only fulfilled its commitments made upon accession but has also been supporting the multilateral trading system with the WTO-centered and the rules-based multilateral trading system through practical actions. As the core institution of the multilateral trading system, the WTO plays an important role in fighting the pandemic, safeguarding multilateralism and adhering to free trade. China expects the WTO to continue to effectively consolidate forces and play a greater role.

Li Keqiang pointed out that China supports necessary reform of the WTO and advocates adherence to the principle of consensus through consultation, upholding the basic principles and core values of the WTO, safeguarding the authority and effectiveness of WTO rules, safeguarding the development rights and interests of members of developing countries, and narrowing the North-South gap, so as to make the WTO reform move in the right direction. China, as the world's largest developing country, will adhere to the principle of balancing rights and obligations at the WTO, will assume responsibilities consistent with the level and capacity of its own economic development, and is willing to actively participate in relevant WTO negotiations.

Iweala appreciates China's constructive role at the WTO, and thanks China for its great contributions to supporting African countries in the fight against the pandemic and economic development. Iweala said China has a great deal of useful experience from which developing countries can learn. The WTO hopes to strengthen communication and coordination with China, jointly advance the reform of the WTO and make positive contributions to the sound development of world trade.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:12aVingroup plans U.S. IPO for automaking arm in late 2022
RE
05:12aPM inaugurates & lays the foundation stone of various projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun
PU
05:12aAfricans Committed with their Own Development
PU
05:12aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Li Keqiang Meets with WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
PU
05:02aPNG CHAMBER OF MINES AND PETROLEUM : Prime Minister James Marape Keynote Address
PU
04:52aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Xi Jinping Holds Virtual Meeting with General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith
PU
04:42aBitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 billion worth liquidated
RE
04:39aIndia detects third Omicron case, reports 415 COVID-19 deaths
RE
03:49aVinfast is eyeing ipo in the second half of 2022
RE
03:38aVingroup says it establishes a singapore-based holding company called vinfast singapore in preparation for u.s. listing of its car unit vinfast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S..
2Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors
3Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 billion worth liquidated
4QUANTUMSCAPE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Quantu..
5Kellogg reaches tentative deal with union after 2 months of strike

HOT NEWS