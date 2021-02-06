Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : President Xi Jinping Appoints New Ambassadors

02/06/2021 | 09:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recently, President of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping announced the appointment of the following new Ambassadors in line with decisions adopted by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress:

I. Cai Run was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the State of Israel.

II. Lu Kun was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Ghana, replacing Wang Shitin.

III. Li Chenggang was appointed Permanent Representative and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the World Trade Organization, as well as Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland, replacing Zhang Xiangchen.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 02:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/06Taiwan punishes Deutsche Bank, others in currency speculation case
RE
02/06PREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2021/02/07Premier answers concerns of European entrepreneurs
PU
02/06MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : President Xi Jinping Appoints New Ambassadors
PU
02/06China c.bank says sets 14-day reverse repo rate at 2.35% vs 2.35% previously
RE
02/06BOE'S BAILEY SAYS COULD SHUN FOSSIL FUEL FIRMS IN BOND-BUYS : Observer
RE
02/06Euro zone recovery delayed, to gather pace from mid-year - Lagarde
RE
02/06BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR ANDREW BAILEY SAYS BOE COULD MOVE AWAY FROM BUYING BONDS OF FOSSIL FUEL COMPANIES -OBSERVER NEWSPAPER Interview
RE
02/06Uk plans online sales and excessive profit taxes for retailers, tech firms that profited from pandemic -sunday times, citing leaked emails
RE
02/06Uk finance minister sunak to extend furlough, business support measures in march 3 budget -sunday times
RE
02/06Daimler to keep "protective hand" on truck unit after spin-off
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHAMPION BEAR RESOURCES LTD. : CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Champion Bear Provides an Update on the Parkin Property..
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : UK PLANS TO TAX FIRMS THAT PROFITED FROM PANDEMIC: Sunday Times
3I-MAB : I MAB : Proposed Registered Secondary Public Offering of American Depositary Shares by Certain Selling..
4STELLANTIS N.V. : STELLANTIS N : Jeep Super Bowl Ad Enlists Bruce Springsteen to Unite America
5OOREDOO Q.P.S.C. : OOREDOO Q P S C : Group FY 2020 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ