Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : President Xi Jinping Appoints New Ambassadors

Recently, President of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping announced the appointment of the following new Ambassadors in line with decisions adopted by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress:

I. Cai Run was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the State of Israel.

II. Lu Kun was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Ghana, replacing Wang Shitin.

III. Li Chenggang was appointed Permanent Representative and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the World Trade Organization, as well as Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland, replacing Zhang Xiangchen.