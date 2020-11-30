Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : ROK's President Moon Jae-in Meets with Wang Yi

On November 26, 2020 local time, President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea (ROK) met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Seoul who was paying an official visit to the country.

Wang Yi first delivered a message from President Xi Jinping to President Moon Jae-in. He said under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-ROK relations are thriving against all odds and interruptions. In face of COVID-19, the two countries were the first to launch joint prevention and control mechanism, to effectively put the pandemic under control, and to establish 'fast track', which has provided useful experience and set a good example of cooperation in the joint fight against COVID-19 for the rest of the world. He believes the China-ROK relations, after overcoming the pandemic, will embrace broader prospects for future development.

Wang Yi said that China is ready to deepen cooperation with the ROK on regular pandemic prevention and control, align the Belt and Road initiative with the ROK's national development strategies, increase the level of bilateral free trade, boost scientific and technological innovation cooperation and facilitate economic and social recovery and development of both countries. Both sides should promote cultural and sports exchanges by hosting China-ROK Cultural Exchange Year, and work together to make the Beijing Winter Olympics and the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics successes. China supports the ROK in hosting the annual China-Japan-ROK Leaders' Meeting and is ready to work with it to accelerate the negotiations of the China-Japan-ROK Free Trade Agreement and push for regional economic integration on the basis of the successful signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and work together toward building the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP). We need to uphold multilateralism, participate in the reform of the global governance system and overcome global challenges such as climate change together.

Moon Jae-in expressed his gratitude for President Xi's important message and conveyed sincere greetings to Xi through Wang Yi. Moon Jae-in said the ROK speaks highly of China's achievements in fighting against the pandemic and he believes that under President Xi's leadership, China will make greater progress in the pandemic prevention and control and economic and social development. The ROK and China, while jointly fighting COVID-19, have maintained necessary personnel exchanges and actively carried out cooperation on resumption of work and production, which demonstrated the strong bond between the two countries and set a good example for the international community to fight together against the pandemic. The ROK looks forward to deepening cooperation with China in various fields, promoting regional economic integration, jointly overcoming climate change and other global challenges, and pushing for greater progress in the ROK-China relations in the next 30 years by taking the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Both sides exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula situation. Moon Jae-in highly appreciates China's positive role in the peace process of the peninsula and said the ROK is ready to work with China toward the long-lasting peace and stability on the peninsula. Wang Yi said that no matter how the situation changes, the direction of settling the Korean Peninsula issue through dialogues should never be shaken, the goal of establishing a peace mechanism and achieving denuclearization on the peninsula through a phased and synchronized approach should never be shaken and the determination to prevent war and chaos on the peninsula should never be shaken. China is ready to work together with all parties concerned including the ROK and play its constructive role.

Wang Yi held talks with the ROK's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on the same day. Both sides reached 10 consensuses on promoting bilateral relations and deepening regional cooperation.