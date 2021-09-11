Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Wang Yi Co-chairs the 13th Meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation with Vietnamese Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh

On September 10, 2021 local time, the 13th Meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation was held in Hanoi. It was co-chaired by State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vietnamese Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Wang Yi said, the holding of this meeting online and offline despite difficulties serves as a useful attempt to innovate the means of communication amid the COVID-19 outbreak and also demonstrates the two sides' common desire to strengthen friendly exchanges. In a world experiencing changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century, working together to overcome the difficulties is a natural strategic choice for China and Vietnam, two socialist neighbors, and has given the bilateral ties more profound and special meaning. Since the beginning of the year, General Secretary and President Xi Jinping has successively talked with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, making strategic arrangements for strengthening solidarity and cooperation between the two sides under the new circumstances. The two countries have cooperated effectively in COVID-19 response, seen better outcomes of economic and trade cooperation against the headwinds, and developed bilateral relations steadily. Together with the Vietnamese side, the Chinese side is willing to implement the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and both countries and carry forward the sound momentum of bilateral relations, so as to empower own country's economic and social development.

Pham Binh Minh extended his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, appreciated China's selfless support for Vietnam's fight against the pandemic, and spoke highly of the outcomes of bilateral relations. Pham Bin Minh said, Vietnam believes China will strive further forward along the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and is willing to work with China to raise Vietnam-China relations continuously to new levels.

Wang Yi pointed out, standing at a new historical starting point, both sides should firmly establish the awareness that we are a community with a shared future, stay true to the original aspiration of traditional friendship, bear our common ideals and convictions firmly in mind, join hands in defending the socialist system, and develop the socialist cause side by side. China firmly supports the collective leadership of the party and government of Vietnam in exercising governance smoothly, and stands ready to continuously provide support for Vietnam's COVID-19 response within its capacity. The two sides should, leveraging the natural advantage of being connected by land and sea, work for stronger momentum of two wheel-driven economy, trade and investment, accelerate the connectivity and cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the strategy of Two Corridors and One Economic Circle, and strive for greater breakthroughs in bilateral trade volume in 2021. The two sides should enhance the mutual trust between the two peoples, and cement the public opinion foundation for bilateral relations. The two sides should jointly safeguard international equity and justice and the common strategic interests, unequivocally oppose unilateralism and bullying, make efforts to bring the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership into effect as early as possible, and organize well the East Asian leaders' meetings on cooperation and the Summit on Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of China-ASEAN Dialogue Relations with other countries in the region.

Pham Binh Minh said, Vietnam is willing to maintain the two countries' exchanges across all levels, continue to step up cooperation in vaccines, deepen the linkage between the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle and the BRI, and boost the sustainable development of pragmatic cooperation. Vietnam is also willing to beef up exchanges with China in the fields of culture, education, science and technology, local governments and the people, deepen cooperation in Lancang water resources, and continue to closely coordinate with each other in the multilateral arena.

Wang Yi emphasized, the two sides should cherish the hard-won peace and stability in the South China Sea, place the maritime issues at an appropriate position in bilateral relations, avoid any unilateral action that may complicate the situation and escalate disputes, jointly caution and guard against the interference and instigation from forces outside the region, and send a positive signal to the international community that the peoples of China and Vietnam have the very ability and wisdom to properly manage their differences and continuously expand their cooperation.

Pham Binh Minh said the Vietnamese side is willing to work with the Chinese side to implement the consensus reached by high-level officials of the two parties and both countries, keep the existing cooperation mechanisms running properly, and strengthen practical maritime cooperation.

The two sides jointly reviewed and summarized the positive progress made in various fields of work since the last meeting of the Steering Committee, respectively put forward ideas and proposals on promoting the next phase of cooperation and reached a broad consensus. The two sides agreed to continue supporting each other in the socialist cause, strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs, and work for greater advances of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The two sides announced the setup of the Unimpeded Trade Working Group, and signed a new memorandum of understanding on five-year cooperation between the two trade ministries and an agreement on economic and technical cooperation.

Responsible officials of nine Chinese ministries and commissions and relevant leaders of three provinces (Guangdong, Yunnan and Hainan) and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as well as responsible officials of nine Vietnamese ministries and commissions and nine provinces attended the meeting online or offline.

Before the meeting, Wang Yi held a small-range talk with Pham Binh Minh. Both sides exchanged views on the current international situation and issues of common concern.