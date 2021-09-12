Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Wang Yi Holds Talks with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son

On September 11, 2021 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was on an official visit to Vietnam, held talks with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi.

Wang Yi said, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Vietnam are a community with a shared future of strategic significance. Under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and both countries, China-Vietnam relations have been moving forward despite profound changes in the international situation and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. China always gives priority to the development of China-Vietnam relations in its neighborhood diplomacy, firmly supports the successful administration of the new leadership of the Vietnamese party and government, firmly supports the Vietnamese people in their efforts to achieve the 'two centenary goals', and firmly supports Vietnam to explore the development path that suits its national conditions. China is willing to join hands with Vietnam to maintain the momentum of healthy, stable and comprehensive development of relations between the two countries.

Wang Yi pointed out that in the face of changes rarely seen in a century, the two sides should stick to their shared ideals and convictions, push forward their respective socialist causes and protect the most significant and fundamental political situation between the two countries. China is willing to maintain high-level and all-level exchanges with Vietnam in a flexible manner amid the pandemic, and will spare no effort to help Vietnam defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. China hopes that both sides could push forward the connectivity of China's Belt and Road Initiative with Vietnam's Two Corridors and One Economic Circle plan, while promoting cooperation in mega-projects and high technology, including 5G, for mutual benefits and win-win results.

Wang Yi said, China appreciates Vietnam's objective and just stance on COVID-19 origins-tracing, and wishes to work with the Vietnamese side to oppose the politicization of the pandemic, the labeling of the virus and the instrumentalization of the origins-tracing, so as to jointly safeguard the health and common interests of mankind. Both sides should advocate and practice genuine multilateralism, safeguard the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, oppose attempts to politicize human rights issues, and safeguard the just rights and interests of the developing countries. China is willing to work together with Vietnam to focus on the Asia-Pacific and East Asia, firmly push ahead ASEAN centrality in regional cooperation, and prevent external forces from impairing ASEAN's central role. Both sides need to carry on with their close coordination, make thoughtful preparations for the upcoming leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation as well as a summit commemorating the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations, and speed up the ratification and entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Wang Yi said, on the South China Sea issue, the two sides should, guided by the consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and both countries, abide by the existing agreements, solve differences through dialogue and negotiation, and avoid unilateral actions that might complicate or escalate the situation. The two sides should expand maritime cooperation based on the principle of equality and mutual benefit, and transform maritime issues from friction into cooperation, from easy and small ones to difficult and big ones, so as to send a positive signal to the outside world. China is willing to work with Vietnam and other ASEAN nations to actively push forward consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC), and to reach an agreement at an early date that is effective, of practical significance and in line with international law.

Bui Thanh Son congratulated China on the upcoming 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. He said that Vietnam always remembers and thanks China's support for Vietnam's revolution and construction, and is grateful to China for its great help in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The party, the government and the people of Vietnam always attach great importance to developing sustained, healthy and stable relations with the party, the government and the people of China, always regard the relations with China as their top diplomatic priority and always support the development and growth of socialist China. Vietnam will continue to unequivocally support China on issues such as democracy, human rights, and China's Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Xizang and Taiwan, as well as the origins-tracing of the COVID-19. Vietnam hopes that the two sides will maintain high-level exchanges, carry out exchanges in border areas, maintain the smooth flow of regional supply and production chains, and work for breakthroughs in pragmatic cooperation in various fields. Vietnam is willing to deepen cooperation with China in vaccine research, development and production, and strive to ensure the health of Chinese citizens in Vietnam. Vietnam highly appreciates the important role China plays in international and regional affairs, and is willing to work with China to uphold multilateralism with the United Nations (UN) at its core and based on the UN Charter and international law, uphold the common values of the two countries and maintain multilateral coordination and cooperation. Vietnam firmly supports the establishment of the ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership, hopes to push for the RCEP to take effect at an early date and will continue to actively promote the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation. On the South China Sea issue, Vietnam hopes that the two sides will strictly abide by the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, manage their differences with restraint, refrain from taking any action that might complicate the situation, continue to promote cooperation in the Beibu Gulf and low-sensitivity fields, and push for an early conclusion of the COC.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.