Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Wang Yi Holds Talks with the ROK's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha

On November 26, 2020 local time, visiting State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha of the Republic of Korea (ROK) in Seoul.

Wang Yi said against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, his visit to the ROK is a practical demonstration of China's great importance to China-ROK relations and its full confidence in the ROK's victory over the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has not overwhelmed the people of China and the ROK and the bilateral relations have withstood the test of the pandemic with strong resilience and vitality. As strategic partners, China and the ROK should work together, follow the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, enhance friendship and mutual trust, deepen cooperation in various fields, maintain regional peace and stability, promote the process of regional integration, actively participate in the reform of global governance system, and make positive contributions to promoting regional and world peace, stability and prosperity.

Wang Yi said both sides need to further enhance cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, strengthen remote prevention and control measures, consolidate the results of pandemic prevention cooperation, improve and gradually expand the application of the 'fast-track'. Both sides should maintain exchanges at all levels, deepen practical cooperation, speed up the synergy between the Belt and Road initiative and the development strategies of the ROK side, reach an agreement on the second phase of China-ROK free trade agreement at an early date, speed up the issuance of the Joint Plan for China-ROK Economic and Trade Cooperation (2021-2025), and strengthen cooperation in new and high technologies and emerging industries. Both sides need to promote people-to-people exchanges, launch the arrangement for China-ROK Cultural Exchange Year in 2021 and 2022, make preparations for celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 2022, and support each other in hosting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics. Both sides also need to strengthen multilateral coordination and cooperation, work jointly for an early entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), speed up the building of the China-Japan-ROK Free Trade Area, and forge a high-level free trade agreement on the RCEP Plus. Both sides should jointly build a peaceful, secure, open and cooperative cyberspace, deepen communication and coordination within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, and uphold multilateralism and the international order underpinned by international law. China hopes that the ROK side will properly handle sensitive issues between China and the ROK and safeguard the foundation of mutual trust and cooperation.

Kang Kyung-wha said that the ROK-China strategic partnership has maintained positive development momentum in recent years. Both countries have worked hand in hand to combat COVID-19, setting a good example for the international community. The ROK side is ready to take the consensus reached by the two heads of state as a guide and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to continuously enrich bilateral relations, formulate long-term development plans and push for in-depth development of ROK-China strategic partnership. The ROK is willing to work with China to deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation against COVID-19, keep closer exchanges at all levels, including central government, parliament and local government, support China's hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics and enhance the friendship between the two peoples. The ROK side will actively synergize its New Southern and New Northern policies with the Belt and Road initiative, formulate the Joint Plan of China-ROK Economic and Trade Cooperation (2021-2025), and conclude a high-level China-Japan-ROK Free Trade Agreement at an early date. The ROK is ready to actively study China's Global Data Security Initiative and is looking forward to strengthening communication and coordination with China on issues such as addressing climate change, and upholding multilateralism and free trade.

The two sides agreed to set up a committee for future development of China-ROK relations to jointly draw up a blueprint for the long-term development of bilateral relations. Both sides agreed to launch the 'China-ROK Cultural Exchange Year' in 2021 and 2022, promote the building of a Northeast Asia cooperation mechanism on health and pandemic prevention, and continue to work together to safeguard peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and promote the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.