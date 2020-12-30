Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Wang Yi Holds Video Meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio

On December 29, 2020, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio via video link.

Wang Yi said that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy, and the bilateral relations have overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and maintained healthy and stable development. China will advance reform and opening-up at a higher starting point and bring greater opportunities to countries, including Italy. The two sides should tap the potential of cooperation in various fields and further expand and deepen bilateral ties in the post-pandemic era. China is ready to import more high-quality products from Italy, strengthen cooperation with Italy in infrastructure, industry, science and technology, energy and other fields, explore ways to turn the digital economy into a new growth point of cooperation and inject more vitality into the Belt and Road cooperation. China hopes that Italy will provide a fair, open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.

Wang Yi said important new progress has been made in China-EU relations this year. The two sides decided to establish two high-level dialogue mechanisms on green and digital issues to forge a digital and green partnership. China and the EU share broad common interests in addressing global challenges. China is ready to work with the EU to deepen the consensus on multilateralism, strengthen solidarity and cooperation and promote democracy in international relations. China hopes and believes that Italy will play a constructive role and make greater contribution to the sound development of China-EU relations. China supports Italy in taking over the G20 presidency and stands ready to work with Italy and other member states to ensure that the G20 plays an important role in strengthening international cooperation against COVID-19, improving global economic governance and achieving sustainable development of the world.

Di Maio spoke highly of the progress of Italy-China relations and said that Italy and China should strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields to respond to the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic and promote global economic recovery. Italy will continue to create favorable conditions for business cooperation between the two countries. The Italian side firmly supports the EU-China comprehensive strategic partnership, is committed to promoting EU-China dialogue and cooperation, and supports the conclusion of EU-China comprehensive investment agreement at an early date. Italy is ready to take the rotating presidency of the G20 as an opportunity to uphold multilateralism and strengthen coordination and cooperation with China within the international framework.