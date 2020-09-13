Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Wang Yi Meets with Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan

09/13/2020 | 03:25am EDT

On September 10, 2020 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan during his attendance at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow.

Wang Yi said, a solid friendship and mutual trust had been established between President Xi Jinping and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which not only provided solid political guarantees for the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, but also injected strong impetus for all-round cooperation between the two sides. We should focus on the post-pandemic era and continue to implement the important consensus reached between leaders of the two counties. We should arrange ahead of time and strengthen planning so as to press a 'fast-forward button' over China-Uzbekistan relations and provide 'acceleration' to bilateral cooperation.

Wang Yi said, since the COVID-19 outbreak, China and Uzbekistan have developed effective cooperation on COVID-19 containment. The Chinese side would like to provide assistance in fighting COVID-19 according to Uzbekistan's requirements, especially in the establishment of the China-Uzbekistan traditional medical center, so as to play a positive role in fighting the pandemic and safeguarding people's health in Uzbekistan. The two sides should deepen the cooperation on the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, actively discuss the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway in an open spirit and scientific attitude and strengthen communication and coordination on regional hot issues in Afghanistan and others so as to promote new development in China-Uzbekistan relations in various fields.

Abdulaziz Kamilov said, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is respectful to President Xi Jinping and wishes China greater achievements under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. When Uzbekistan was faced with the challenges brought by the pandemic, China was the first country to give a hand, sending medical experts to Uzbekistan and selflessly supporting Uzbekistan in fighting the pandemic. The Uzbekistani side is committed to deepening the fruitful comprehensive strategic partnership with the Chinese side, maintaining and strengthening the communication at all levels, and advancing the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, especially in the exchanges of experience in poverty reduction and poverty alleviation. The Uzbekistani side supports and speaks highly of the China-Central Asian Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and is willing to enhance the communication and coordination with the Chinese side in international and regional issues.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 11 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2020 07:24:03 UTC
