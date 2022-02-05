Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Wang Yi Meets with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov

On February 4, 2022, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, who accompanied Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov to come to China for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. The two sides mainly exchanged views on preparations for the meeting of the two heads of state.

Wang Yi said, China attaches great importance to and welcomes President Berdymukhamedov's special trip to China for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. This reflects the good bilateral relations between China and Turkmenistan and the profound friendship between the two heads of state, as well as Turkmenistan's support and contribution to international sports events. President Xi Jinping will meet with President Berdymukhamedov tomorrow. This is the first face-to-face meeting between the two heads of state after four years, which will play an important leading role in bilateral relations and chart the course for the future development of China-Turkmenistan relations. China is ready to work with Turkmenistan to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and push for long-term, stable and sustainable development of China-Turkmenistan cooperation in energy and other key areas.

Meredov congratulated the Chinese people on ushering in the most important traditional festival of the Spring Festival and the grand opening of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, and said that he is glad to attend this world event in China. Turkmenistan is a reliable strategic partner of China. In recent years, Turkmenistan-China friendly relations are growing with strong momentum, which is attributable to the high mutual trust between the two heads of state and their strategic planning and important guidance of bilateral relations. Turkmenistan is full of expectations for the meeting of the two heads of state tomorrow. Turkmenistan thanks China for its strong and effective support for the country's fight against the pandemic, and is willing to strengthen synergy with China, further deepen cooperation in energy, infrastructure and other fields, and promote bilateral relations to a new level.

The two sides agreed to advance the implementation of the five-year cooperation plan between the two governments, align the Belt and Road Initiative with the development strategy to revive the Great Silk Road, and deepen cooperation in areas such as natural gas, medical and health care, transportation and culture.

The two sides exchanged views on the cooperation between China and the five Central Asian countries. Wang Yi said that a few days ago, a virtual summit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the five Central Asian countries was successfully held. China appreciates the proposals put forward by all Central Asian parties, and stands ready to work with Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries to implement the important consensus reached at the summit and achieve more tangible results in China's cooperation with the five Central Asian countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Afghan issue. Wang Yi said that under the current circumstances, we should put into practice the principle of "Afghan-owned and Afghan-led", strengthen engagement with the Afghan Taliban, and guide the Afghan Taliban to build an inclusive government and pursue a good-neighborly and friendly policy, especially to make a clean break with terrorism. China proposes to hold the third meeting of foreign ministers of the neighboring countries of Afghanistan to continue to strengthen coordination on the Afghan issue and jointly commit ourselves to upholding regional peace and stability. Meredov totally agreed with that.