Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Wang Yi Raises Five Proposals on Improving Global Governance System

On September 24, 2020, while attending the United Nations (UN) Security Council Virtual Summit in Beijing, Special Representative of President Xi Jinping, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, the world is fraught with risks and challenges, which calls on us to improve global governance and strengthen coordination and cooperation. At the same time, in view of the collective rise of developing countries, the global governance system must reflect the reality of international politics, and demonstrate the development process of multi-polarization. In this regard, the Chinese side raised five proposals.

First, the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits must be followed. While coping with risks and challenges, we must pool the resources of the whole world and gather the wisdom of all sides to forge a strong synergy. Global affairs should be discussed by all parties, the governance system should be built by all parties, and the results of governance should be shared by all. All countries should be participants, contributors and beneficiaries of world peace and development. We must heed to the voice of developing countries, respect their appeals and safeguard their rights and interests.

Second, non-traditional security threats must be coped with by all. Traditional and non-traditional security threats must be coped with in a coordinated way. Issues such as public health and climate change must be given more attention in international agendas. Non-traditional security threats involve many factors and therefore must be dealt with in a coordinated and comprehensive way. The symptoms and the root causes of the non-traditional security threats must be addressed together.

Third, coordination and cooperation among major countries must be reinforced. Major countries must play an exemplary role in strengthening and improving global governance. They should take the lead in practicing the UN Charter, provide global public products and contribute to world peace and development. In the face of major risks and challenges, major countries must bear in mind the future and destiny of mankind, abandon cold war mentality and ideological confrontation, and work together.

Fourth, the international law order must be maintained. Countries must abide by the basic norms of international relations, including sovereign equality, non-interference in other's internal affairs and settling disputes through peaceful ways. Commitments must be kept, and agreements must be fulfilled. We must oppose unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, and safeguard the authority and sanctity of international law. The international community should work together to promote the law-making in new domains, including deep sea, polar regions, cyberspace and outer space, to ensure that relevant laws are in place for exploring new domains and the benefits can be equally shared by all countries.

Fifth, the role of the UN must be strengthened. Major risks and challenges in the world must be managed in a comprehensive way. The UN is the most universal, representative and authoritative inter-governmental organization, and should play a leading role. Efforts must also be made to increase the representation and voice of developing countries, improve efficiency and emergency response capabilities, and realize the modernization of governance system and governance capabilities.