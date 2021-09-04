Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Wang Yi Speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the Phone

On September 3, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with new Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

To begin with, Amir-Abdollahian conveyed the greetings from President Ebrahim Raisi to President Xi Jinping, and congratulated on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Iran and China, while emphasizing that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attaches great importance to developing the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China. The new Iranian government pursues a foreign policy of prioritizing ties with Asian countries, and China is a major partner under this policy. Iran-China relations are strategic and all-dimensional. The two sides should earnestly implement the plan for Iran-China comprehensive cooperation in accordance with the roadmap formulated by the two heads of state, and jointly push forward the bilateral relations.

Wang Yi congratulated Amir-Abdollahian on his assuming office as Iranian foreign minister, adding that the phone conversation between the two heads of state last month on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries has set the direction for the future of China-Iran relations. China is ready to work with Iran to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, expand friendly cooperation and exchanges in various fields, continue to jointly oppose unilateralism and bullying, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of both sides and the common interests of developing countries. The plan for China-Iran comprehensive cooperation serves the common and long-term interests of the two countries, and both sides should step up communication and implement it step by step.

Wang Yi said, China appreciates Iran's foreign policy of prioritizing ties with Asian countries, shares the view that China-Iran relations are strategic, and thanks Iran for staunchly supporting China on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns. China will also, as always, support Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty and dignity, support the Iranian people in choosing a political system and development path suited to the national conditions of their country, and support Iran in opposing hegemony and defending its legitimate rights and interests.

Noting that China has been firmly supporting Iran's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and understands the country's urgent demand for vaccines, Wang Yi said, in order to demonstrate the friendship with the Iranian people, China will provide Iran with another batch of vaccines on the basis of the vaccine cooperation so far and continue to do its best to meet Iran's procurement needs.

Amir-Abdollahian thanked China for providing Iran with vaccine assistance and facilitating Iran's purchase of vaccines. Amir-Abdollahian noted, unilateralism poses a major threat to international peace and stability. Iran opposes all interferences in other countries' internal affairs and will continue to firmly support China on issues concerning China's core and major interests.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan. Wang Yi said, China has noticed that the Afghan Taliban might announce the formation of a new government in the coming days. He hopes that the new government will be open and inclusive, make a clean break with terrorist organizations, and establish and develop good relations with other countries, especially neighboring countries. As common neighbors of Afghanistan, China and Iran need to strengthen communication and coordination to play a constructive role in achieving a smooth transition and peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan.

Wang Yi said, although the United States has withdrawn its troops from Afghanistan, it still has an inescapable responsibility for the peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan and should not try by any means to make new troubles or even turmoil for Afghanistan, or undermine the legitimate rights and interests of its neighboring countries.

Wang Yi said, the claim of the United States that the withdrawal from Afghanistan allows it to shift its focus to China and Russia not only serves as an excuse for its own failure, but also reveals the nature of its pushing for power politics in the world. If the United States is unable to learn the due lessons and turn to a completely fresh start, it is bound to make mistakes more serious than those in Afghanistan, and to slide from the failure in Afghanistan to greater failures.

Amir-Abdollahian said that the root cause of the chaos in Afghanistan is the irresponsibility of the United States. Iran also holds that Afghanistan should establish a broad and inclusive government reflecting the interests of all ethnic groups in the country. The Iranian side calls on the international community to spare no effort to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and prevent any turmoil in Afghanistan from triggering a wave of refugees. Iran is ready to strengthen coordination with China to help Afghanistan get out of difficulties at an early date.